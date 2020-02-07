The failed sale of the Mets sets up the Wilpons to frustrate fans again

%MINIFYHTML2dd63896a04d12cfedbd277fb99da94511% %MINIFYHTML2dd63896a04d12cfedbd277fb99da94512%

Mets fans were baffled by the possibility of a new owner spending a lot of money on players. They should have known better.

That possible new owner, minority actor Steve Cohen, will not take over the Wilpon family club after negotiations collapsed this week. Both sides acknowledged the failure Thursday night. The Mets (according to MLB.com) said they will start looking for another buyer. Cohen said he is encouraging a great selling price.

There are different explanations of why Cohen did not get the club. The New York Post reported that the team's chief operating officer, Jeff Wilpon, insisted on maintaining full control of the team during the planned five-year transition to Cohen assuming command of the club, even though Cohen would have already increased his stake in the team at 80 percent. The Post also reported that Cohen may have tried to lower the sale price during the negotiations. SNY, citing an MLB source, reported something similar.

The end result of this debacle, which has sent many Mets fans to their usual states of rage and despair, is that Jeff and Fred Wilpon will remain in charge of the payroll.

Those desperate fans know that the most careful expense (they call it cheap) by the Wilpons is yet to come, with little threat of the team reaching the threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax. This year's CBT payroll is approximately $ 20 million below the line, according to Cot's Baseball Contracts, perhaps in anticipation of Cohen paying $ 2.6 billion to reach 80 percent (owns 8 percent of the franchise at this time).

The great low season movements have already been made. Rick Porcello, Michael Wacha and Dellin Betances were signed as free agents; They will count $ 18.25 million for the CBT. Jake Marisnick ($ 3.3 million) came through the exchange.

Change to Kris Bryant or Francisco Lindor? If not. What happens if the exchange of Mookie Betts-David Price with the Dodgers collapses in some way? Other teams may fill the void without competition from the Amazons. Early extension for Pete Alonso? It should happen, but …

Even worse for Mets fans, there are opportunities for management to reduce payroll and still feel confident that the list is good enough. General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen may continue trying to change Jed Lowrie ($ 10 million) and perhaps negotiate with Yoenis Céspedes ($ 6 million after a contract restructuring) if he is healthy. Veteran Depth? Wonderful, at least in theory.

However, rest assured that Robinson Cano and his $ 24 million per year until 2023 will not go anywhere. No, that is not a good thing.

If the Mets are on the sidelines of the summer playoff race and the Wilpons are still in charge, then the main office may have an excuse to stay, or even sell instead of buying. Van Wagenen's mantra of winning now and in the future will be tested severely.

The patience of the fans was proven a long time ago; he went. Until Fred and Jeff are also gone, frustration and cynicism will remain.