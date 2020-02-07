The Charlize Theron Oscars seem to show that he has always had a bomb style

Like the coveted trophy itself, Charlize Theron It is a staple in the Oscars.
Making her red carpet debut at the star-filled event in 1998, she, year after year, captivated us on the red carpet, proving to always be an easy choice for the best dressed. (Perhaps an award even better than the golden statue?) In fact, the Bomb The actress has surprised in a rainbow of sets, from the burnt orange Vera Wang to the purple Dior, her favorite designer during the award seasons.
And although his style is still A-plus, many things have changed since the mother of two took home his first prize in 2004 for Monster. "When I got my nomination for that … I was still sleeping until 10:30," Theron told the actress in a lead role, recently remembered during an appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Now, with this nomination, I was dealing with two sets of sheets to pee. I'm training diapers for my 4-year-old daughter, trying to get her out of the night diapers, so it was a difficult night. Very different."
It turns out that their children Jackson Y August they are really less impressed with their recognition at the 2020 Oscars. After she didn't win at the golden balloons wave Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, they are "suspects," Theron admitted. "I said,‘ You know, listen, there's a good shot that I probably won't win "and my oldest son simply said," Well, this sounds like a waste of time. "
While they may be tough critics, it is safe to say that they will at least be impressed by the ball gown they will wear. Then, while we anxiously await the great debut, keep scrolling to relive all your best Academy Awards looks.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
2019
While her Dior backless dress was impressive, it was actually Charlize TheronThe new brunette bob who made everyone talk.
Invision / AP / Shutterstock
2017
It was appropriate for her to coordinate her golden dress I licked Dior with that coveted statue.
Jim Smeal / Shutterstock
2016
It can't be denied: it looks red in this Dior number.
Jim Smeal / BEI / Shutterstock
2014
The actress showed that you can still make a statement with a completely black dress.
Jim Smeal / BEI / Shutterstock
2013
Theron offered bridal vibes with this Dior embroidered dress.
Craig Barritt / Getty Images
2011
His fluid one-shoulder dress by Atelier Versace featured an explosion of Swarovski crystals.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
2010
The regal superstar reigned in purple Dior.
KMazur / WireImage
2006
The nominee for Best Actress made everyone feel envious in this dark green asymmetric piece.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
2005
A 4-foot train added some drama to her Dior tulle dress.
Jeff Vespa Archive / WireImage
2004
The only thing that shines brighter than your Tom Ford for the Gucci dress? His new Oscar, which he won for his role in Monster.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc
2000
For his first Oscars, he chose a burned orange number from Vera Wang that sank in the back.
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
1998
Then, new to the scene, Theron dazzled silver at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
