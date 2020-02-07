The Charlize Theron Oscars seem to show that he has always had a bomb style

Like the coveted trophy itself, Charlize Theron It is a staple in the Oscars.

Making her red carpet debut at the star-filled event in 1998, she, year after year, captivated us on the red carpet, proving to always be an easy choice for the best dressed. (Perhaps an award even better than the golden statue?) In fact, the Bomb The actress has surprised in a rainbow of sets, from the burnt orange Vera Wang to the purple Dior, her favorite designer during the award seasons.

And although his style is still A-plus, many things have changed since the mother of two took home his first prize in 2004 for Monster. "When I got my nomination for that … I was still sleeping until 10:30," Theron told the actress in a lead role, recently remembered during an appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Now, with this nomination, I was dealing with two sets of sheets to pee. I'm training diapers for my 4-year-old daughter, trying to get her out of the night diapers, so it was a difficult night. Very different."