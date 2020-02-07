The cause of death of Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina's boyfriend is revealed

Nick Gordon, Whitney Houston's boyfriend and Bobby Brown's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died of a heroin overdose, according to a report obtained by TMZ. Gordon suffered a cardiac arrest when he was found in a Florida hotel room on New Year's Day, and died at Altamonte Springs Hospital seven hours later.

The autopsy and toxicology report reveals that Gordon, 30, had traces of Narcan in his system, which is a drug that paramedics use to counteract an opioid overdose. Caffeine, morphine and naloxone were also found.

The first responders were called after Gordon was found numb in his room at the Sheraton Hotel in a suburb of Orlando. The person who called 911 reported that Gordon had "black things,quot; coming out of his mouth, indicating an opioid overdose.

"My heart hurts today after learning that my former client Nick Gordon died at the age of thirty," said Gordon's lawyer at the time of his client's death. "While I cannot speak of the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it has been really heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has caused to a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and they had immense potential. "

Gordon died almost five years after the death of Bobbi Kristina. The 22-year-old girl was found upside down and submerged in a bathtub in a Georgia apartment, and died after spending six months in a coma.

According to Bobbi Kristina's autopsy, she had "morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs,quot; in her body when she died. The coroner could not determine if his death was an accident or if someone was responsible. Police investigated Gordon, but he was never charged with a crime.

Whitney Houston's daughters boyfriend, Nick Gordon, died of a heroin overdose https://t.co/t4YHdUwmpI pic.twitter.com/2PV2bPh4ro – Official_HHTN_ (@Official_HHTN_) February 6, 2020

The district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, issued a statement after Gordon's death, saying that in light of his death, they will make an assessment in terms of how to proceed with their investigation. The prosecutor said the office will make an announcement about its decision when it is appropriate to do so.

Whitney Houston was also found dead in a bathtub inside her hotel room in February 2012, where she drowned after using narcotics. The legendary singer was found with a "small spoon with a white substance similar to glass and a piece of rolled white paper,quot; near her in the bathroom. At that time, officials said some people "use a spoon to administer cocaine."



