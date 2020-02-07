The aspiring tourists of China keep their dollars | Singapore News

%MINIFYHTML173e1793a83cea8d16d426f77565e70311% %MINIFYHTML173e1793a83cea8d16d426f77565e70312%

Singapore – China is the world's largest source of outbound tourists. But travel bans, suspended flights and government warnings keep many potential tourists from mainland China at home, with their tourist dollars.

That means that regional economies with traditionally high volumes of Chinese tourists around the world are losing a lot of what used to be a stable business.

And in some of those markets, such as Singapore, many locals stay at home for fear of the spread of the coronavirus, which is a double blow to many local businesses.

Incoming passengers from mainland China account for approximately one fifth of all visitors to Singapore.

Despite its strong ties to the continent, Singapore was one of the first countries to impose a travel ban on Chinese visitors after the virus outbreak.

Air travel from China has skyrocketed in recent years to Asian destinations such as Thailand, Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia.

WHO: Coronavirus is a "global health emergency,quot;

But that has changed abruptly since the coronavirus outbreak, and its impact is also being felt in cities from Australia to the US. UU. And Europe, which traditionally sees a large volume of Chinese travelers.

"You are seeing massive capacity reductions by airlines," Greg Waldron, Asia managing editor of the FlightGlobal aviation news site, told Al Jazeera.

"It's terrible for airlines, it's terrible for hotels and businesses in destination cities."

Half empty restaurants

On Friday in Singapore, the country's Ministry of Health raised the risk assessment of the coronavirus to the second highest level, which means that the disease is serious but has not spread widely. So far there are at least 30 confirmed cases of infections in Singapore, including six Chinese and five citizens of Singapore.

In the Chinatown neighborhood of the city state, merchants say the business does not work 50% or more.

At the Wan Nian Stone Pot Fish restaurant, Patrick Xie wears a facial mask while standing at the door while waiting for customers. The business is less than half the normal level, he said.

"Because of the virus, people become paranoid and don't go out to eat," he told Al Jazeera. "You see a decrease in tourists, you see a decrease in locals."

People stock up on food after Singapore raised the coronavirus outbreak alert to orange, in a supermarket in Singapore on Friday (Edgar Su / Reuters)

Derek Lim, who also wears a facial mask while selling durian and fresh jaca from a street cart in Chinatown, said he normally earns a minimum of S $ 500 ($ 359) on a business day, and sometimes up to S $ 1,000 ( $ 719) on weekends

But in the past two weeks, he has earned around S $ 120 ($ 86) during the week, and maybe S $ 250 ($ 179) on weekends.

There is no business for Chinese tour guides

Ben Richmond, a 25-year-old tailor in Chinatown who lived through the 2003 SARS epidemic, fears that the current outbreak may last several months because a cure has not been found, which, according to him, explains the slowdown in pedestrian traffic.

"There is a big drop in tourism," Lionel Chee, a tour guide from Singapore, told Al Jazeera.

"Usually, if you walk on Trengganu Street, it's shoulder to shoulder. When buses arrive with tourists, it's full."

He added: "The Chinatown is usually full in the Chinese New Year," the long holiday season that ends on Saturday.

Coronavirus outbreak: hospitals in China flooded with patients

Chee recently met for coffee with two other tour guides, Jasmine Tan and Stanley Foo. While they have many fewer clients, it is even worse for Chinese-speaking tour guides, since tourist trips from the mainland have stopped.

"Because nobody comes from the PRC to Singapore, there is no business for Chinese tour guides," Foo said.

Similar scenes unfold throughout the island nation, from the Singapore Orchard Road shopping belt to the catwalks along the Singapore River, where restaurants and bars cater to crowded crowds. Shopping centers, hotels and casinos reported that businesses fell last weekend in half, according to a Singapore newspaper.

Residents avoid crowds

In addition, with many residents who choose to avoid crowds and public events, many scheduled meetings are canceled or postponed.

"It's something like a domino effect. Many of these programs are being postponed, which discourages people from moving and that affects businesses," Chee said.

A fall in the usual hustle and bustle became apparent to Wilson Leong, 42, when he made a bus trip from Singapore to Johor Bahru in Malaysia, where he made frequent weekend getaways.

Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits & # 39; deficiencies & # 39;

A weekend wait to go through customs at the border can last two hours or more. Last Saturday, it took less than 30 minutes, he said. The trip back to Singapore took almost no time, he added.

"Families with their children are not going (to Malaysia), nobody wants to risk the virus," Leong told Al Jazeera.

Ang Choe Keng, 62, a housewife in Singapore, says she avoids public transportation and public spaces.

When she felt a little sick a few days ago, she chose not to go to a class she is taking.

"The class administrator thanked him for not attending. There is anxiety everywhere," he told Al Jazeera.

Self quarantine

Similarly, Singaporean PN Balji skipped a wedding last Saturday to avoid contact with the crowds.

"Just to be more cautious. I'm 72 years old, I have pre-existing conditions, so it was better to stay away," Balji told Al Jazeera.

While feeling perfectly healthy, 24-year-old university student Keith Yap won't be able to go out until this weekend. He returned to Singapore from Beijing after a family reunion of the Chinese New Year, only to be told that he had to quarantine for two weeks.

When he went to his university dormitory to pick up his belongings and return to his parents' house in Singapore during the quarantine period, "I saw people avoid me for fear of having the Wuhan virus," he told Al Jazeera .

The medical staff prepares the pre-selection procedure in the National Infectious Disease Center building in Singapore (File: Roslan Rahman / AFP)

He added: "The main drawback is that being in quarantine affects your mental health. I have not been able to go to church, I cannot share meals with friends or go out with them."

Another university student, Winnie Li, 22, is concerned that her parents, Chinese citizens in Beijing, cannot attend graduation in May.

Others who deal with the public say they have to rely on government efforts to control the outbreak. Like Lim Tow Chiau, a Grab driver, who says he doesn't expect his passengers to wear a face mask.

"What can you do? Life has to continue normally," he told Al Jazeera.

Business conferences and other events are being reduced or postponed.

The Singapore Airshow, the largest aerospace meeting in Asia, will begin in the next few days, but at a reduced level.

Corporate events planned by a social company based in Singapore were canceled due to public fears.

"The coronavirus is really wreaking havoc on us," Tom Peacock-Nazil of Seven Clean Seas, a coastal cleaning organization, told Al Jazeera.

"Corporate events are a large part of our daily financing and we have now canceled all clients for February and March. A hackathon scheduled for next week to develop a data collection application was also canceled."

Chloe Lim contributed to this story.