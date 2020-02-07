The actor of & # 39; Doctor Strange & # 39; joins the DC Comics adaptation

%MINIFYHTMLefa3c38ec836dc454346092819b5d64e11% %MINIFYHTMLefa3c38ec836dc454346092819b5d64e12%

Benjamin Bratt, who previously played Jonathan Pangborn in the Marvel movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch, has signed for an upcoming DC Comics adaptation.

Benjamin Bratt is returning to the comic world as the adaptation star of DC Comics "DMZ", beside Rosario Dawson.

The actor will head the series for HBO Max, playing the role of Parco Delgado in the program, which will be produced by Ava DuVernay.

Written and produced by executive producer Roberto Patino, DMZ takes place in the near future, when the United States is plagued by a brutal civil war and the Manhattan district in New York is a demilitarized zone, isolated from the rest of the country.

Dawson plays a doctor named Alma Ortega, who desperately searches for his lost son, while Parco de Bratt is the leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He previously joined the world of comic book adaptations for "Strange doctor", starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the 2016 movie.