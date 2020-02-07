Test Chrissy Teigen really is the queen of clapbacks

Maybe Chrissy Teigen I should change his name to Chrissy "Oh, Snap!" Teigen
The 34 year old model and Lip sync battle Star is known for her super bold comments on Twitter and Instagram, and she has no problem defending herself and her loved ones when she is criticized or challenged by Internet trolls, making her the queen of celebrities.
For example, a user recently accused Teigen of Photoshopping a photo of herself to make her ass look bigger.
"Maybe you've never seen a girl in this position before, but it's good to look like you have a butt," he applauded.
Last month, another user criticized a photo posted by Teigen that showed her sitting with her and her husband. John legend3 year old daughter Moon, who is touching his jacket, which exposes a lot of cleavage.
"Jesus conceals your daughter," said the user.
"She sucked him for months and he doesn't care much," Teigen replied.
He will even defend people with whom he is not so close if he thinks they deserve someone to defend them. Also in December, he applauded a man who called publicly Taylor SwiftFertility is questioned.
See more of Teigen's best clapbacks:
There are no butts about it
Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
Parenting Skills Questioned
Dave Hogan
Defend Taylor Swift
He tweeted: "I can't believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30, he still looks so young! It's strange to think that 90% of his eggs are gone, 97% by the time he turns 40, so I hope she thinks about having children before it's too late. She would be a fun mom. 🙂 "
"Uhhhh, you're a weird idiot," replied Teigen, who has been open about his own past struggle with infertility.
Laughing at the comments
During the Thanksgiving weekend of 2019, Teigen shared a photo of his two children dating family members. "Grateful for the people who make our dysfunctional home functional," she wrote on Instagram. Then, a critic wrote: "AKA & # 39; grateful for the staff of my house of chefs and nannies." Teigen replied: "I literally said it, but surely you understood me."
Amanda Edwards / WireImage, SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images
Tweeting with Trump
After the president Donald Trump he referred to Teigen as John Legendthe "dirty wife,quot;, the Lip sync battle The host applauded.
"Hahaha, what a bitch," he wrote in one of his tweets. "He labeled everyone but me. An honor, Mr. President."
Defending Daughter Luna
After Teigen posted an adorable video of his daughter showing his negotiation skills, an enemy wrote "finally someone brushed their hair,quot; in the comments section. Of course, Teigen wasted no time turning off the troll.
"Alone," Teigen replied, "maybe I can come to make up."
Critical explosives about their decision to bottle feed
John legend He once published a photo of Teigen bottle feeding Miles behind the scenes in one of his shows. But when a critic questioned his decision not to continue breastfeeding, the celebrity responded.
"John never breastfed Miles," he joked.
Driving his enemies
In October 2018, a social media user named Heidi criticized a photo of Teigen, calling it "downright horrible."
"At first glance, I didn't recognize you," he wrote. "I know you don't mind, but girl, if you're going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it."
Then, Teigen replied: "Thank you, Heidi. In the future, I will try harder to be the best cover model. If you could, please send me specific tips and tricks (or previous covers you have taken as a reference!) So great. "
Touch!
Clapping the Twitter trolls
Teigen has never been afraid to share his political views, and he is certainly not afraid to respond to the people who criticize them.
She proved that this was true when she entered a fiery Twitter war with a user named Debbie.
"Have you ever seen a more epic fight," he wrote.
instagram / twitter
Calling critics
After a troll called Teigen "chubby,quot; and "chubby," the cookbook author let him know he hated that he was not disturbed by his cruel tweet.
"I hate to say this but … aren't you a small person?" She answered. "Besides, I don't care about my weight, so this doesn't hurt."
instagram / twitter
Turning off shamers
In 2014, Teigen criticized social media users who claimed they had "gained weight."
"Honestly, fuck all of you. Why do I open something for you?" He tweeted, and then added: "In what other real-life situation would you approach someone and tell them that they are fat or that they gained weight? Seriously, you're POS. I don't know why it always surprises me when you let me down. I have to get used to this situation. It's surprising to me that they tell me to get through the holes, but the a – the holes are never told to stop being pieces of s – t. Anyway from time to time. "
instagram / twitter
Correcting with kindness
After an Instagram user asked if Teigen had a "baby lump,quot; in one of his photos, the mother of two made things clear about why she didn't appreciate the speculation.
"I know you didn't want to be rude, but think twice before asking this," he wrote in response. "There are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts all the time. I am not pregnant but I would be happy if I was. But I am happy not to be!"
