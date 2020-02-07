Teresa Giudice wants her daughter Gia to date the co-star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39 ;, the son of Dolores Catania, Frankie

%MINIFYHTMLba54f23e0e80a7b5f17f91fc913bb86811% %MINIFYHTMLba54f23e0e80a7b5f17f91fc913bb86812%

In May 2019, the daughter of Joe Giudice and Frankie Catania Jr. unleashed rumors that they were dating when he accompanied her to her graduation party.

Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania Jr. are not dating, although their mothers have already given their approval one hundred percent in case they really leave. In an interview with People, both Teresa Giudice and her "The true housewives of New Jersey"co-star Dolores Catania He was sincere about his children's relationship.

Speaking about her recent meeting, Dolores said: "They were together on Saturday, she went to her school. I received a text message from Teresa, & # 39; Frankie is at school? & # 39; I'm going to the friend finder I see where it is, because I check where it is all the time. " Teresa then added: "Because Gia was going there. I'm like & # 39; are you seeing Frankie? & # 39;"

Dolores and Teresa then let them know that they would love to see Gia and Frankie's platonic relationship eventually become romantic, but that moment is not now. "Yes, later. After they gave all of their systems. Timing is everything," Dolores said, before Teresa intervened: "They have to finish school."

Rumors of a loving connection between Gia and Frankie swirled in May 2019 when the latter accompanied Gia to her prom. This led people to speculate whether they were dating or not, but Dolores hastened to close the rumors at that time. "They have been friends since they were little," he said. "They are close friends. I mean, Frankie and Gia don't like to talk to us about their personal matters, but Frankie's thing is that he says: & # 39; I have nothing to offer anyone at this time. I have work to do. I can't. give someone the attention they deserve. "

Teresa had also approached their relationship before, dripping down Frankie: "He is the sweetest, sweetest, sweetest, sweetest child. I mean, he is amazing. He is a gentleman for Gia that I hope, you never know what happens in the way". "