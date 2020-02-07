Television host Phillip Schofield comes out as gay with the support of his wife and daughters

%MINIFYHTML41a820b2baec54c30778a2614ec53c2b11% %MINIFYHTML41a820b2baec54c30778a2614ec53c2b12%

ITV

The 57-year-old British host, who has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for 27 years, has revealed his sexuality during a television show at breakfast.

Up News Info –

British television favorite Phillip Schofield came out as gay during the delivery of the UK television show on February 7, 2020 "This morning".

The star presents the show with co-star Holly willoughby, Monday through Thursday, but appeared Friday morning with regular customers Ruth Langsford Y Eamonn Holmes for a sincere interview where he talked about his sexuality.

%MINIFYHTML41a820b2baec54c30778a2614ec53c2b13% %MINIFYHTML41a820b2baec54c30778a2614ec53c2b14%

Before the show, the 57-year-old man, married to his wife. Stephanie Lowe For 27 years with whom he shares daughters, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, issued a statement, revealing: "With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have reached an agreement with the fact I'm gay. "

%MINIFYHTML41a820b2baec54c30778a2614ec53c2b15% %MINIFYHTML41a820b2baec54c30778a2614ec53c2b16%

Adding that "it has provoked many heartbreaking conversations at home," the star explained the response she received during the live television show, as she emotionally shared, "everyone I've talked to" has supported me a lot.

"My whole family, one person, grabbed us and said: & # 39; Okay, we love you, we are proud of you & # 39 ;, and every person I say gets a little lighter and a little lighter."

<br />

The stars turned to social networks to praise the station for leaving, with Little Britain duo Matt Lucas Y David Walliams among the first to share messages of support.

"That may not have been an easy statement to make. People leave at different stages of their lives. Good luck Phillip," said Matt, while David added: "Today I send all my love to @Schofe … Hopefully it will they are moving towards a world where nobody has to go out, they can simply be who they are and celebrate that. "

Actress Kathy Burke He also sent good wishes to the star, and added: "The main thing this will do is to help others. I wish Philip Schofield and his family the best," while the singer Peter Andre He wrote: "Just when I thought I couldn't love this person anymore. Honest, open and, most importantly, happy."