Technology companies detect an increase in online videos of child sexual abuse

The number of online photos and videos of child sexual abuse reported to authorities increased by more than 50 percent last year, indicating that many of the world's largest technology platforms are still infested with illegal material.
Nearly 70 million of the images and videos were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a federally designated clearing house for images that works with law enforcement agencies.
The record number was driven by an increase in illegal videos, which have always been popular among sexual predators, but are now more easily detected by some companies. More than 41 million videos were reported; the number five years ago was less than 350,000. The companies marked many of the same images and videos several times, as they were shared among users.
The center identified to The New York Times the companies that had detected the images, the first time detailed company information was disclosed.
Facebook reported almost 60 million photos and videos, more than 85 percent of the total. The number reflects both its immense user base and its aggressive approach to route the material, but shows that criminals continue to exploit the platform. Instagram, owned by Facebook, was responsible for an additional 1.7 million.
Snapchat, Twitter and other social media companies submitted image reports. So did companies whose services include search engines and cloud storage, including Google and Microsoft. Apple, Dropbox and the Discord chat platform also detected illegal content.
In total, 164 companies submitted reports.
"These numbers show that any service provider that allows people to host images and videos is susceptible to child sexual exploitation material being published," said John Shehan, vice president of the national center.
Even so, the numbers do not show a complete picture of the problem: the industry has been plagued by unequal and inconsistent detection practices, as The Times reported last year. Some cloud storage services, including those owned by Amazon and Microsoft, do not scan any illegal content, while other companies, such as Snap, scan photos but not videos.
The data show wide disparities in the technology industry. Google reported more than 3.5 million images and videos combined; Yahoo more than two million; and Imgur, a site to share photos, more than 260,000. Dropbox, Microsoft, Snap and Twitter are the only other companies that reported more than 100,000 images and videos last year.
Apple reported dramatically fewer images than most other tech giants, just over 3,000 in total and zero videos. These figures reflect the company's inability to scan material sent through its messaging application, which is encrypted, as well as the fact that it does not scan its file storage service, iCloud. Amazon, whose cloud services handle millions of uploads and downloads every second, did not send images or videos to the national center.
Alex Stamos, who served as head of information security on Facebook and Yahoo, said the numbers were a reflection of companies that have worked harder to find and remove material from their platforms.
"I hope these numbers encourage people to do more, not less," Stamos said.
Last year, there was actually a decrease in the total number of reports filed at the national center, dropping to 16.9 million from 18.4 million in 2018. That was at least in part because technology companies improved their reporting process. by grouping photos and videos instead of marking them individually.
Usually, a single report includes multiple photos and videos, for example, when the material is in someone's email account, so the overall growth of the reported images may indicate that "those who share it share it. in large volumes, "said Mr. Shehan of The National Center.
Some companies that made a small number of reports ended up finding a large volume of images. Dropbox, for example, made approximately 5,000 reports last year, but found more than 250,000 photos and videos. For victims of child sexual abuse, recirculating images, commonly known as child pornography, can cause lasting trauma. Online criminals are known to look for children in photos and videos, even in adulthood. Victims, or parents of abused children, also receive legal notices when their images are found during investigations, which serve as constant reminders of their pain.
"Knowing that these images are online and that other people are enjoying your degradation for sexual satisfaction somehow means that you are being abused forever," said Alicia Kozakiewicz, a child sexual abuse survivor who has been a safety educator. on the Internet for a long time.
However, the growth in reported images does not provide information on whether more illegal content is being produced and published online. Technology companies detect most images through automated scans that only recognize the material marked above. And the detection of videos, which last year exceeded the number of photos for the first time, is particularly difficult because the industry lacks a common standard for identifying them.
The number of videos reported increased in 2018 when Facebook increased its detection efforts. The company was responsible for more than 90 percent of the reports for that year, according to law enforcement officials.
The continued growth of the images reported on Facebook will surely increase the pressure on the company, which has generally been praised for finding and reporting the content, but announced last year that intended to encrypt your Messenger application. In 2019, Messenger was responsible for more than 80 percent of all reports made by Facebook. Encryption would make it much more difficult to detect illegal images in Messenger, which was also the largest source of material reported in 2018.
In September, The Times reported that the number of reports to the national center had grown exponentially, and that the federal response was insufficient despite a 2008 law designed to address what was later called an "epidemic." Across the country, law enforcement groups accused with the investigation of crimes have been overwhelmed.
Legislation introduced in December would extend the time that companies should retain information on illegal images to give law enforcement more opportunities to investigate. A bipartisan group of lawmakers said the bill was in response to a Times investigation that reveals that the cases were often blocked after the companies erased the data. A draft of other proposed legislation aims to make companies follow a set of best practices to control images on their platforms or risk greater legal responsibility.
Even when the number of images and videos reported continues to grow, it remains difficult to assess the extent of the problem. While more companies are making efforts to detect content, encrypted technologies and the dark web allow predators to continue exchanging images in secret.
"If all the companies involved were looking as aggressively as Facebook, that number of reports could be 50 million or 100 million," Stamos said.