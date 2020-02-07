Technology companies detect an increase in online videos of child sexual abuse

"Knowing that these images are online and that other people are enjoying your degradation for sexual satisfaction somehow means that you are being abused forever," said Alicia Kozakiewicz, a child sexual abuse survivor who has been a safety educator. on the Internet for a long time.

However, the growth in reported images does not provide information on whether more illegal content is being produced and published online. Technology companies detect most images through automated scans that only recognize the material marked above. And the detection of videos, which last year exceeded the number of photos for the first time, is particularly difficult because the industry lacks a common standard for identifying them.

The number of videos reported increased in 2018 when Facebook increased its detection efforts. The company was responsible for more than 90 percent of the reports for that year, according to law enforcement officials.

The continued growth of the images reported on Facebook will surely increase the pressure on the company, which has generally been praised for finding and reporting the content, but announced last year that intended to encrypt your Messenger application. In 2019, Messenger was responsible for more than 80 percent of all reports made by Facebook. Encryption would make it much more difficult to detect illegal images in Messenger, which was also the largest source of material reported in 2018.

In September, The Times reported that the number of reports to the national center had grown exponentially, and that the federal response was insufficient despite a 2008 law designed to address what was later called an "epidemic." Across the country, law enforcement groups accused with the investigation of crimes have been overwhelmed.

Legislation introduced in December would extend the time that companies should retain information on illegal images to give law enforcement more opportunities to investigate. A bipartisan group of lawmakers said the bill was in response to a Times investigation that reveals that the cases were often blocked after the companies erased the data. A draft of other proposed legislation aims to make companies follow a set of best practices to control images on their platforms or risk greater legal responsibility.

Even when the number of images and videos reported continues to grow, it remains difficult to assess the extent of the problem. While more companies are making efforts to detect content, encrypted technologies and the dark web allow predators to continue exchanging images in secret.