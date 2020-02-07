Taylor Swift signs a new agreement with Universal Music Group – Says they support "Women's Empowerment,quot;

Taylor Swift recently reached an agreement with new music publishers, a report by The Hollywood Reporter revealed. Swift apparently signed a partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group after starting his Sony / ATV career upon arrival in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reportedly, the holders of the agreement will enter into force at the time the contract has been signed. Swift's association with the aforementioned music publisher will serve as its global editor. UMG Republic Records will handle your business in the United States.

In a statement, Swift announced that she was proud to join the company, directed by Jody Gerson, who, according to the singer and songwriter, is the first woman to run a publishing company. Swift said Jody is one of the most successful and respected women in the industry. She represents the "empowerment of women," added the singer and songwriter.

As the artist's followers know, Swift had previously worked with Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Records, where he released his first six albums, with 2017 Reputation As the last with the company.

Later, Swift, Borchetta and Scooter Braun were involved in a publicized dispute due to the purchase of the record label by Braun, taking possession of all Taylor's master recordings. Through the purchase of the record label, Braun now owns its first six albums.

Last summer, Taylor went to his Tumblr account to write a long statement addressed to Braun and his fans, stating that Scooter's purchase of his music was easily the worst thing that happened to him. Taylor claims that Scott never offered him the same treatment.

Instead of allowing Taylor to buy all the music for $ 300,000,000, Borchetta reportedly gave him the option of signing again with the record label for the second time, in exchange for her owning her first six albums.

Last year, in 2019, Swift released its last LP, Lover, which made her the first female artist to have six albums that sell more than half a million copies in just one week. Lover It was the only record of it so far to sell 1 million copies in presale. It was also the most commercially successful record of 2019.



