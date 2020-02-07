Taylor Swift releases the video of The Man Lyric with a powerful message

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for dcp
She would be like Leo, in Saint-Tropez.
Taylor Swift He has just released the video of the lyrics of his power anthem, "The Man." The song, the last single from Swift. Lover album, addresses the double standards between men and women. Specifically, the superstar singer compares the way she is treated in the media with the way famous men are treated. In the video, a woman is shown walking among a sea of men, who are much taller and bigger. After almost stepping on it, the woman starts running, trying to escape. Then go up to a building, working hard to get to the top, but not getting there. At one point, she is kicked from a building, falling, before being caught by another woman. The video ends with a group of women walking together in solidarity, showing a powerful message to the spectators.
"It would be complex, it would be great / They would say that I played on the field before finding someone to commit to," Swift sings at the opening of the track. "And that would be fine, that I do / Every conquest I made would make me a boss for you."
"I'm tired of running as fast as I can / I wonder if I would arrive faster if I were a man," continues the letter. "And I'm so tired of them coming back with me / Because if I were a man, then I would be the man / I would be the man."
Swift then immerses himself in how, as a woman, people cannot separate their appearance and attitude from their work.
"They would say that I hurried, I went to work / They didn't shake their heads and questioned how much of this I deserve," sings T. Swift. "What I was wearing, if I was rude / Everything could be separated from my good ideas and power movements."
The Grammy winner, 30, goes to verify his name. Leonardo Dicaprio.
"And they would give me, oh, let the players play," Swift sings. "It would be like Leo in Saint-Tropez."
Swift: who can be seen creating the song in his new Netflix documentary film, Miss americanaThen he wonders what it is like to behave as a man in the industry does.
She asks: "What is it like to boast about raising dollars and getting bitches and models?"
As Swift says in the lyrics, if she were showing her dollars, she would be a "bitch," not a "dancer."
You can watch the video above to see more Swift lyrics!
