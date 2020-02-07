Taylor Swift releases the video of The Man Lyric with a powerful message

She would be like Leo, in Saint-Tropez.

Taylor Swift He has just released the video of the lyrics of his power anthem, "The Man." The song, the last single from Swift. Lover album, addresses the double standards between men and women. Specifically, the superstar singer compares the way she is treated in the media with the way famous men are treated. In the video, a woman is shown walking among a sea of ​​men, who are much taller and bigger. After almost stepping on it, the woman starts running, trying to escape. Then go up to a building, working hard to get to the top, but not getting there. At one point, she is kicked from a building, falling, before being caught by another woman. The video ends with a group of women walking together in solidarity, showing a powerful message to the spectators.

"It would be complex, it would be great / They would say that I played on the field before finding someone to commit to," Swift sings at the opening of the track. "And that would be fine, that I do / Every conquest I made would make me a boss for you."