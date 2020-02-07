Tamsin Greenway appointed head coach of the Scottish Thistles | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML4652a008703f93f819ee2d1f73524bc311% %MINIFYHTML4652a008703f93f819ee2d1f73524bc312%





Tamsin Greenway will take over the next four-year international cycle

Netball Scotland has designated Tamsin Greenway as the new Scottish Thistles head coach and will lead the Netball World Cup in 2023.

The former Director of Wasps Netball, former international player and Sky sports Pundit is ready to take on her first international coach role with a proven track record of success behind her.

Greenway led Wasps Netball to consecutive Superleague titles in 2017 and 2018. Those successes completed a run of four consecutive Superleague titles that raised his account to seven during his domestic career.

As a player on the international stage, she won a bronze medal with England in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and also won bronze medals in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

The new head coach of Scotland, known for his intricate knowledge of the game and creativity, will work closely with Karen Atkinson, technical director of Strathclyde Sirens, and Lesley MacDonald, who heads the Netball Scotland High Performance Training Group.

"Training and being on a netball court is my passion and it is the ultimate goal to train internationally," Greenway told Sky Sports

"Having the opportunity to work with a nation with a vision for the future both on and off the court is a perfect opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the players and the organization in the coming years."

Greenway's first competition as head coach will take place in Scotland when he organizes the Netball Europe Open Championship against England, Wales and Northern Ireland from August 28 to 30 at the Emirates Arena.

Claire Nelson, executive director of Netball Scotland, has spoken about her delight regarding Greenway's appointment and about the way forward for the national side and her new head coach.

"We are an ambitious nation that we have accomplished a lot in a short time," Nelson said.

"In order to truly emerge in a leading netballing nation on and off the court, it is critical that we continue to improve our leadership and technical capacity with world class experience, and Tamsin Greenway brings this in abundance.

"Not only is she an innovative coach and tactical specialist, she also inspires and empowers teams to reach their full potential.

"The combination of Tamsin Greenway and Karen Atkinson leading our performance program gives Scotland one of the most exciting, experienced and dynamic training teams in the world of netball.

"It demonstrates our absolute momentum and our commitment to bring Scottish netball to a new era of success on the field on the world stage."

Sky sports It is their home of netball and is back on their screens next month when the new Vitality Superleague season begins with the 10 teams in action in the Season Opener from Arena Birmingham on Saturday, February 22.