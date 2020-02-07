Tammy Ly apologizes for claims against The Bachelor Co-Stars

"I tend to gravitate towards humor in situations like this because I am not trying to cry over the mistakes I made in the past," he explained about the situation. "We are all human. We have all done things we are not proud of. So please listen to me when I say: I never wanted to hurt anyone and I am sorry."

Then he asked fans not to judge her completely by what they see on television, because everyone has low moments. "My moment & # 39; unpleasant & # 39; of 5 minutes on television does not define who I am," he continued. "Like your mistakes, they also don't define who you are. Remember that all of us who participate in this show are also human and some of you tell us more unpleasant things than us."

Then she laughed at the moment mocking herself. "Can we please make fun of my ugly faces now," he joked.