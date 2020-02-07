Tammy Ly apologizes for claims against The Bachelor Co-Stars

A B C
She is retreating and recognizing.
Tammy Ly quickly passed from one of the favorite contestants in The Bachelor this season, for a very problematic contestant in the span of an episode. On the episode of the February 3 show, Tammy accused Kelsey Weier of fighting substance abuse and being "emotionally unstable." The next episode, she fought with Mykenna Dorn, and called the contestant for just doing this show for advertising.
Now, Tammy has turned to Twitter to confess his mistakes and publicly offer some words of apology to his co-stars for his pain. "Ok, I will address this once and for all. Remember that this is a show. I take responsibility for my actions and I never intended to hurt anyone. I am very sorry for those I hurt, but my heart was never coming from an intentionally malicious place, "she apology started.
"I tend to gravitate towards humor in situations like this because I am not trying to cry over the mistakes I made in the past," he explained about the situation. "We are all human. We have all done things we are not proud of. So please listen to me when I say: I never wanted to hurt anyone and I am sorry."
Then he asked fans not to judge her completely by what they see on television, because everyone has low moments. "My moment & # 39; unpleasant & # 39; of 5 minutes on television does not define who I am," he continued. "Like your mistakes, they also don't define who you are. Remember that all of us who participate in this show are also human and some of you tell us more unpleasant things than us."
Then she laughed at the moment mocking herself. "Can we please make fun of my ugly faces now," he joked.
At least one of the other ladies involved seems to accept his apology. "We all sign up to receive love, not hate mail and death threats," Mykenna wrote on his own page. "It's easy to block negative comments and overcome them, but sometimes it hurts a lot. We're all human. We're not perfect … we make mistakes."
It seems they have buried the ax … or technically the rose!
