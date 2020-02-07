Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, continues his plan to support children and students: here are the topics he would like to see taught in schools

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, seeks to improve the lives of young people. He has been sharing several videos and ideas on his social media account about how to improve the lives of students and children.

Now, he shared the subjects he believes should be taught in schools. Check out his latest ideas below.

‘Subjects to be taught in schools 👇🏾⁣⁣⁣ 1. Financial knowledge: students must learn about compound interests, credit cards, interest rates, taxes and debt work. Also, when and how to invest. ⁣⁣⁣2. Mindfulness: mental health is extremely important and a basic element to build a happy life. David started his post.

⁣⁣⁣

He continued and wrote: ‘3. Sure: it's really full of complications. Graduate students should be able to navigate this arcane world. ⁣⁣⁣4. Government: do you know who makes the decisions that affect your daily life? Local government is a blurry disaster for most adults! ⁣⁣⁣ What other subject should be taught in schools? What is # 5? 🤔👇⁣⁣⁣ # financial literacy # financing # education ".

Tamar jumped in the comments to praise his man and said, "Wow, that picture, dad."

A fan joked and posted this: ta @tamarbraxton I was also watching. Without disrespecting the sister. I totally agree with this black love between you two. 💜💜 ’

A follower had this idea: "conflict resolution, deductive reasoning and responsibility."

Someone else said: ‘Budgeting, many people struggle with a budget. What is a budget for, how to plan one, how to live within a budget and why we should have one. "

Another commenter published: "I am about to start teaching financial education to disadvantaged and minority youth who are transitioning from high school students to college or adulthood."

An Instagram installer said: efectiva Effective communication skills. All the companies I have worked with, regardless of their classification, succeed or fail in their ability to communicate. A soft ability that people can also master to overcome challenges and take advantage of every opportunity that comes their way. "

Ad

What else do you think should be taught in schools?



Post views:

0 0