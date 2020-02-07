Taliban militant linked to the shooting of Malala Yousafzai escape prison

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – A prominent Taliban official who served as spokesman for the group during some of his most devastating attacks, including the attempted murder of young activist Malala Yousafzai, escaped detention in Pakistan, claiming he had made a secret deal with the country. security forces.

If verified, the claim of the Taliban militant, Sajjid Mohmand, also known by his name of war, Ehsanullah Ehsan, would bring a new scrutiny to the country's ties with the group. Pakistan's security and intelligence forces have long been accused of harboring terrorist groups for use in their foreign and domestic policy objectives, which they have denied.

"I have been detained for three years and I honored the deal with great patience for three years," Mohmand said in an audio recording that was released on social media on Thursday. "In the near future, I will make more revelations about the agreement and the people involved in it."

When he was contacted by phone on Friday, Mohmand confirmed the authenticity of the audio recording and added that he and his family were hiding. A spokesman for the Pakistan army declined to comment on Friday.