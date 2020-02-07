Taliban militant linked to the shooting of Malala Yousafzai escape prison

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – A prominent Taliban official who served as spokesman for the group during some of his most devastating attacks, including the attempted murder of young activist Malala Yousafzai, escaped detention in Pakistan, claiming he had made a secret deal with the country. security forces.
If verified, the claim of the Taliban militant, Sajjid Mohmand, also known by his name of war, Ehsanullah Ehsan, would bring a new scrutiny to the country's ties with the group. Pakistan's security and intelligence forces have long been accused of harboring terrorist groups for use in their foreign and domestic policy objectives, which they have denied.
"I have been detained for three years and I honored the deal with great patience for three years," Mohmand said in an audio recording that was released on social media on Thursday. "In the near future, I will make more revelations about the agreement and the people involved in it."
When he was contacted by phone on Friday, Mohmand confirmed the authenticity of the audio recording and added that he and his family were hiding. A spokesman for the Pakistan army declined to comment on Friday.
Ms. Yousafzai, who defended girls' education, A Taliban militant shot him on a bus on October 9, 2012. He survived and became a world-renowned activist and a Nobel laureate.
When Mohmand, who had served as a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, surrendered in Pakistan in 2017, security forces described his arrest as a victory in his counter-terrorism operations.
But Mr. Mohmand told reporters this week that his surrender had been the result of a dark agreement he had reached with Pakistani forces, and he promised to reveal more information soon.
An associate of Mr. Mohmand and a Pakistani intelligence official supported the claim, saying that the militant had accepted the surrender in exchange for a large payment by the country's security forces.
Mr. Mohmand was placed under house arrest with his family in Hayatabad, a luxury suburb of the city of Peshawar, instead of the sterile jail cell generally reserved for hardened criminals. He lived a relatively comfortable life, calling family and friends at will, surfing the Internet and even fathering a child.
But the deal apparently turned bitter after Mohmand waited impatiently for three years to pay. He and his family reportedly escaped last month, and his escape came to light only this week.
Pakistani security forces are now offering Mr. Mohmand more money to deliver, but he has rejected the offer, authorities say.
Security officials believe Mohmand is currently hiding at the country's border with Afghanistan, a mountainous region that the army has struggled to patrol.
The liberation of the militant and his claims for a secret agreement with the Pakistani security forces come at a delicate time for the government, which is under international pressure to cut ties with terrorist groups or face financial repercussions The high-profile leak would be a major security breach and a shame for Pakistani military and intelligence services, as they face questions about why they remained silent about the release for almost a month.
Mohmand was one of the most recognizable faces of the Pakistani Taliban, officially known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, until he left the group in 2013, to join an even more radical separatist faction called Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.
As a spokesman, he was skilled in using social media to publicize the group's operations, constantly calling journalists to inform them about brutal operations, including the 2016 attack in the eastern city of Lahore on Easter Sunday, aimed at families who They had just left the church.
But the Pakistani Taliban have suffered serious setbacks in recent years, and security services have successfully uprooted the group from the country's tribal areas on the border with Afghanistan. Several of its main leaders have been killed in attacks with US drones in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the group has also had internal divisions, difficulties in recruiting and financial constraints that have seriously undermined its operational capabilities.
While Pakistan's army is accused of using militant groups against national and regional rivals, it has had little tolerance with the Pakistani Taliban because of its internal focus: attacking and challenging the state.
Ihsanullah Tipu Mehsud reported from Islamabad, Pakistan, and Maria Abi-Habib from New Delhi.