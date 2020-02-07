Taapsee Pannu in his next movie Thappad

Taapsee Pannu had urged the need for a narrative contrary to all the films produced so far that glorified misogyny and put it through protection, possessiveness and love. She said that even if that meant making a movie that didn't have the commercial viability of a movie like Kabir Singh, which was in the news for glorifying misogyny.
Thappad's story revolves around Amrita, a woman who gives up her dreams to help her husband develop his career. She is surprised when he hits her at a house party. And in his objection, the people around him justify the slap and ask him to release it, commit himself and move on. Taapsee said: “Women are compassionate by nature and Amrita gives Vikram the opportunity to compensate her. When he fails again, she knows it's an endless loop. "