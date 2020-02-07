Syrian War: UN warning of & # 39; humanitarian catastrophe & # 39; | news from Syria

Home Latest News Syrian War: UN warning of & # 39; humanitarian catastrophe & #...

Matilda Coleman
The United Nations Security Council has met to discuss the situation in Idlib, in northwestern Syria, when Syrian forces, backed by Russia, attack the last stronghold controlled by the rebels.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians are fleeing to the Turkish border and the UN has called for the attacks to be stopped to help the injured.

James Bays of Al Jazeera reports from the United Nations in New York.

