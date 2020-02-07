Super League: Wakefield Trinity vs. Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants vs. Leeds Rhinos discussion points | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLfe747cd193f94b50cac2e8b7883e175511% %MINIFYHTMLfe747cd193f94b50cac2e8b7883e175512%





Danny Brough's injury is not as serious as Wakefield feared for the first time.

We take a look at what to watch when Wakefield Trinity Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants host Leeds Rhinos in Sunday's Super League matches …

Folau's absence changes the focus

As the Catalans have not named the controversial signing of Israel Folau in their 21-man squad for the trip to Wakefield on Sunday, attention will now be paid primarily to what happens in the field.

For both clubs, that means trying to get a first victory on the board after suffering losses in Round 1 of the 2020 Super League season.

Wakefield suffered a new injury blow in his 30-12 loss to Hull Kingston Rovers last Friday, and Danny Brough was ejected amid concerns that the 37-year-old could be out of season.

A more detailed examination revealed that Brough suffered a PCL instead of an ACL injury, so he will not require surgery, but the biggest concern for Trinity head coach Chris Chester is the ankle injury that suffered half of the back at the same time.

"I think he's more worried about the foot than anything else," Chester said. "I've met players, Gary Connolly in Wigan, for example, who play for several years without PCL.

"It's about managing it. We're much more positive than we were initially."

Brough's absence means that Ryan Hampshire moves to the halves and Max Jowitt lines up in the full back. Joe Arundel is also on the 21-man team of the home team in case the Ryan Atkins center fails a fitness test.

In addition to Folau not being included, the Dragons head to Mobile Rocket Stadium without Papua New Guinea's international three-quarter David Mead, who joins Lewis Tierney and Tom Davies on the injury list.

But even if the Australian had been included for his first rugby league game since leaving Brisbane Broncos 10 years ago, Chester was not worried.

"I don't know much about him to be honest, he didn't bother me too much," Chester said.

"It's more about what we have to do this week."

However, Catalan head coach Steve McNamara has Antoni María available for the first time this season after the accessory completed his recovery from injury.

Agar seeks Rhinos improvements

There are two ways to see the defeat of Leeds' opening day against Hull FC in Headingley last Sunday.

One is that rhinos were simply defeated by a rampant team of blacks and whites in the 30-4 loss. The other is to choose the failures of Leeds and how they failed to build a promising start for the match.

Head coach Richard Agar stood on both sides of the views, praising Hull for his display and at the same time disappointed with what he saw of his team and hopes his team will produce better when they head to Huddersfield on Sunday.

"It was the first round, but I still can't say that it wasn't a little worrying how far we were," said Hagar. "But … we are a group of boys who learn quickly and we are quite honest, and we know we can be better than against Hull."

"The obvious thing is to look at it and think they made us roll, but I thought we realized how we handle things."

The rhinos have received a boost with the news that Konrad Hurrell is available after having passed the protocol back to the game after being forced with a head injury in the loss to Hull.

Konrad Hurrell has passed the concussion protocol and is available for the trip from Leeds to Huddersfield

Ava Seumanufagai has recovered from the knee injury that also kept him out of that game, adding more depth in support. However, Hagar would still like to sign another forwarding if the correct one is available.

"We miss our great man in the middle and the instinctive reaction is that you have to go out and get a center," said Hagar.

"But, as we have said all the time, you want to get the right kind. We would like to bring another means to the club, but there will be no instinctive reactions."

An absent Leeds player is Captain Stevie Ward, who is ruled out due to a concussion. That means that Vice Captain Rhyse Martin will lead the team at John Smith Stadium.

Sezer making giant strides

Aidan Sezer could hardly have asked for a better start of life in the Super League after inspiring Huddersfield to a 32-12 opening weekend victory in a potentially complicated game for the Catalans.

The former Canberra Raiders midfielder earned maximum points from Man of Steel for his performance at Perpignan, along with the praise of the head coach of the Giants, Simon Woolford.

It could still be very early in the 2020 season, but Woolford believes the team has shown signs that he can rely on looking up at the table instead of on his shoulders again this year.

"Aidan Sezer has made a big difference for our team, I think it's obvious to everyone," said Woolford.

1:30 See the best of Perpignan's action while Huddersfield beat the Catalans See the best of Perpignan's action while Huddersfield beat the Catalans

"We are a different team, we have brought four or five different players and some young children who had game time last year and now have another preseason behind them."

"We know where we are going, we know what kind of equipment we have and what we are capable of, and (against the Catalans) we took a step in the right direction."

"If we can compete like this every week and appear with that defensive mindset, I think we will win many more games than we will lose."

Woolford has Jordan Turner available again after losing the victory over the Dragons due to suspension. It replaces Jake Wardle, who suffered a fracture in the eye socket in France, in the centers.