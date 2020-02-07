Suncorp Super Netball: Jo Harten is proud to be named captain of GIANTS | Netball news





The shooter takes the reins of the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season

Jo Harten has shared his enthusiasm for leading a "bright and dynamic group,quot;, as he is announced as the captain of the GIANTS for the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season.

%MINIFYHTML90a0a836044118706de9eec5d2b1e00d11% %MINIFYHTML90a0a836044118706de9eec5d2b1e00d12%

The English shooter becomes the second player in the history of the club to assume the captaincy.

Harten moved to the southern hemisphere in 2012, when he joined Canterbury Tactix. After spending time with Waikato Magic, he arrived at his current domestic home: GIANTS Netball.

"Honored to lead this bright and dynamic group with Kristiana Manu & # 39; a by 2020," Harten said on social media.

"Very grateful for the support and hoping to represent the club with pride."

The world-class shooter follows in the footsteps of the inaugural GIANTS captain, Kim Green, who retired at the end of 2019.

"We have had Kim as our captain for the first three years and they are really great shoes to fill," Harten added on the official GIANTS website.

"I am super excited to take the reins of her and follow in her footsteps and simply follow the group following as we were.

Green hastened to praise the work on the court of his successor and also praised his character.

"Jo essentially led from the beginning and helped me lead the group in the last three years," Green said.

"All the players who have been around the extended group since the beginning have seen their leadership progression and have witnessed their passion and desire to win."

"On the court when you need a player to stand up, it sure is Jo Harten. Off the court is fun, relaxed and sees things that other people often don't see."

The 30-year-old continues to go stronger and stronger

Harten's new role as captain continues a great start until 2020 after receiving an MBE on the New Year Honors list.

She was recognized for her netball services and shared that with her honor partner and best friend, Serena Guthrie.

Last November, Harten announced his decision to move away from international netball for six months after 12 years at the top of the world game.

The news came just after his successful appearance with Loughborough Lightning in the British Fast5 All-Stars Championship and, at that time, he also reaffirmed his commitment to the GIANTS.

"I love the configuration of the GIANTS and I love playing in the Suncorp," he said. "I have also built a life for myself in Down Under. I also have the accent!

"Yes I see Sydney as my home, that's where I have my base for most of the year and I can't go back to the Superleague soon, but I'll never say never."

On the court in the 2020 season, Manu & # 39; a will support her as vice-captain with the defender entering a formal leadership position for the first time.

GIANTS will begin its Suncorp campaign on May 3 against the Adelaide Thunderbirds and will soon head to New Zealand to face the Northern Mystics and Northern Stars for the preseason practice games.