Styles Q: & # 39; Who is Billie Eilish? Why the fuck do we care what he thinks?

Rapper Styles P had something to say about the recent comments of teenage singer Billie Eilish about rap music, and jumped on her social networks to question who she is and why her opinion about culture is so important.

"The fact that the story is not real does not mean that it cannot be important," Eilish told Vogue earlier this month. "There is a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs in which people simply lie. There is a lot of that in rap right now, of people I know who rap. It's like, & # 39 ; I have my AK-47, and I'm fucking & # 39 ;, and I'm like, what? You don't have a gun. & # 39; And all my bitches … & # 39; I like it, what bitches? it's posture, and that's not what I'm doing. "

But Styles had some of his own opinions to offer:

"Rappers can say whatever they want and almost all rappers lie … if you don't like it, then don't listen and worry about your damn affairs," he tweeted.

"Who is Billie Eilish? Why the hell do we care what she thinks? And she is right, but she doesn't understand the culture or is part of it, why do we give a shit? How or why is her opinion important?

Is the P style wrong?