Spanish terrorist is extradited from Brazil after decades of leaks

MADRID – After decades of escape, a notorious Spanish right-wing terrorist was returned to a prison outside Madrid on Friday, after his extradition from Brazil.

Carlos García Juliá was the architect of one of the most prominent political murders in Spain, known as the 1977 Atocha massacre. The attack, carried out in the Madrid offices of a law firm that works for a union linked to the Party Communist, killed five people.

At that time, just over a year after the death of dictator Francisco Franco, Spain was navigating an unknown political territory while struggling to confirm his return to democracy. The Communist Party, which had been declared illegal during the long Franco dictatorship, was negotiating at that time whether to end decades of clandestine opposition and return to dominant politics.

García Juliá, who was 24 years old at the time of the attack, was a fascist militant affiliated with a newly founded party called Fuerza Nueva, or Nueva Fuerza, determined to keep Spain under a totalitarian regime despite the dictator's death.