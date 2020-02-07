Spanish terrorist is extradited from Brazil after decades of leaks

MADRID – After decades of escape, a notorious Spanish right-wing terrorist was returned to a prison outside Madrid on Friday, after his extradition from Brazil.
Carlos García Juliá was the architect of one of the most prominent political murders in Spain, known as the 1977 Atocha massacre. The attack, carried out in the Madrid offices of a law firm that works for a union linked to the Party Communist, killed five people.
At that time, just over a year after the death of dictator Francisco Franco, Spain was navigating an unknown political territory while struggling to confirm his return to democracy. The Communist Party, which had been declared illegal during the long Franco dictatorship, was negotiating at that time whether to end decades of clandestine opposition and return to dominant politics.
García Juliá, who was 24 years old at the time of the attack, was a fascist militant affiliated with a newly founded party called Fuerza Nueva, or Nueva Fuerza, determined to keep Spain under a totalitarian regime despite the dictator's death.
In January 1977, Mr. García Juliá and two other militants attacked the offices of the law firm, near Madrid's Atocha station, and shot three lawyers, an administrator and a law student. Four others were seriously injured.
Mr. García Juliá was arrested shortly after the Atocha murders and sentenced to 193 years in prison in 1980. But revisions to Spanish laws saw his prison sentence limited to 30 years.
In 1991, he was granted temporary parole and in 1994 he was given permission to travel to Paraguay. But he took the opportunity to run away, spending decades as a fugitive while crossing between different countries in Latin America.
Pedro Sánchez, socialist prime minister of Spain, described the extradition and return of García Juliá to Spain as a triumph "for democracy and justice,quot;, in a publication. On twitter on Friday. He added that the 1977 Atocha murders should be remembered as "a massacre that could not stop the desire for freedom of an entire society."
It is believed that Mr. García Juliá lived under multiple identifications during his years of escape, in several countries, including Chile, Argentina and Venezuela. He spent time in a Bolivian prison in the 1990s, after being sentenced to six years for drug trafficking, according to Spanish media reports. Spain sought his extradition from Bolivia, but managed to use another probation to escape before that request could be processed.
The money he received from drug trafficking was reportedly used to help finance some fascist groups in the region.
For years, the police lost track of their whereabouts, but was arrested by the Brazilian federal police in São Paulo in December 2018 with an international arrest warrant.
Mr. García Juliá had been working as a driver in the city and living under the identity of a Venezuelan citizen with a woman who apparently knew nothing about his criminal past.
Last August, the Brazilian Supreme Court unanimously granted Spain's request for the extradition of Mr. García Juliá. His final appeal to the court was rejected a few months later, which opened the way for Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, to sign his extradition order last month.
García Juliá flew to Madrid from São Paulo on a commercial flight with a police escort and landed in Madrid early Friday. He had just carried the carry-on luggage and was immediately transferred to the Soto del Real prison, on the outskirts of Madrid.
García Juliá must serve more than a decade in prison for the murders of Atocha, and could also face a new trial for violating the terms of his probation.
The Communist Party of Spain was legalized in April 1977, three months after the Atocha attacks. One of Atocha's other attackers, José Fernández Cerrá, completed his prison sentence. A third member of the group, Fernando Lerdo de Tejada, continues to flee, after he also disappeared while on probation. Mr. Lerdo de Tejada guarded the door of the law firm while his two companions stormed the building and killed the lawyers inside.
One of the lawyers who escaped the Atocha murders, because she had left to join another meeting just a few minutes before the attack, was Manuela Carmena, who later became a judge and was finally elected as the first extreme left mayor of Madrid, in 2015. She retired from city hall policy last year after losing other municipal elections.
