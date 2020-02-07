South Africa vs England – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTMLaf78003d273183c021cde76d78f8d2c611% %MINIFYHTMLaf78003d273183c021cde76d78f8d2c612%

The hopes of England to establish a decisive decision against South Africa were thwarted when the intermittent rain forced to leave the second ODI in Durban.

Tourists needed to win at Kingsmead to level the three-game series, but bad weather denied them the opportunity, restricting Proteas to 71-2 of 11.2 overs.

It means that England will travel to Johannesburg for the final match. Sky Sports Cricket since 7.30 on Sunday morning, which requires a victory to avoid defeat in their first ODI series since they became world champions.

The signs of a full day of play were not good from the beginning. The rain during the night continued until the morning to delay the start by an hour and 45 minutes, reducing the game to 45-over-a-side, and made Eoin Morgan's decision to launch after winning the pitch to be formal in wet conditions.

England, unchanged, made a breakthrough in the 6.3 possible actions before the rains returned, and came from Joe Root's turn instead of the sealers.

The test pattern, introduced in the early attack, knocked down Quinton de Kock's middle stump with one that slipped when the South African pattern tried to cut.

It was the second time in so many games that Root knocked down De Kock (11 of 17 balls), after throwing the batter by 107 in South Africa's seven wicket victory in Cape Town.

The Proteas' entrances were interrupted for the first time in 38-1 with Reeza Hendricks quite cut in its passage, driving precisely and precisely to reach 24 of 20 balls despite the wet field.

It would be three hours before the game could resume, with the game reduced even more to 26 over-a-side, but the return rain meant that only 4.5 over were possible.

Temba Bavuma (21 of 17) provided a bit of excitement, balancing Tom Curran over the deep square so that six moved in double figures before driving the spinner Matt Parkinson down the ground for four.

His blow ended with the final ball of the day: England successfully reviewed a decision not to "go out,quot; of Chris Jordan's bowling before going reluctantly.

Their eagerness to hang out in the garden seemed briefly justified when the referees ordered that the covers be put back so that the game could resume, only so that the day of the start of the stop came to a discordant end with a heavy downpour: Hendricks closing the 35th of 34 deliveries.

