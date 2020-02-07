Sonam Kapoor shares a thank you post for his father Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, in addition to having a timeless appearance, is also one of the most emblematic personalities in Bollywood history. The actor has given us several classics such as Mr. India, Parinda and Tezaab among others. Yesterday, the actor attended the screening of his latest release Malang along with his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

After the premiere last night, Sonam turned to social media and shared photos highlighting his father's memorable Bollywood trip. The first was a frame from his movie Mr. India in which Anil is seen sitting on the bone of a car. The second is a Malang frame in which Anil is seen on top of an SUV bone. In addition to sharing the images, Sonam wrote: "Mr. India and Malang! 1987 and 2020! Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspire us all! I wish you and the entire Malang crew the best! @AnilKapoor #UnleashTheMadness #FlashbackFriday "

Speaking of his role in Malang, Anil will be seen playing a police officer. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang presents Disha Patani, Aaditya Roy Kapur, Eli AvrRam and Kunal Kemmu in leading roles.