Snoop Dogg to Gayle King: "You won't come after F * king Harvey Weinstein!"

Bradley Lamb
Snoop Dogg is still furious over the controversial Gayle King documentary and shared a video on his social networks, where he shattered King even more.

"Gayle King, out of your pocket for that shit, out of your pocket. What do you gain with that? I swear to God, we are the worst, the worst. We expect more from you, Gayle, don. Do you hang out with Oprah? He ranted .

"Why does everyone attack us, we are his people? He won't come after fucking Harvey Weinstein asking silly questions. I get tired of all of you … I want to call you one … Funky, dog-haired bitch, how dare you to try to stain the reputation of my son of a bitch, son of a bitch, son of a bitch? "he said.

