Snoop Dogg to Gayle King: "You won't come after F * king Harvey Weinstein!"

Snoop Dogg is still furious over the controversial Gayle King documentary and shared a video on his social networks, where he shattered King even more.

"Gayle King, out of your pocket for that shit, out of your pocket. What do you gain with that? I swear to God, we are the worst, the worst. We expect more from you, Gayle, don. Do you hang out with Oprah? He ranted .

"Why does everyone attack us, we are his people? He won't come after fucking Harvey Weinstein asking silly questions. I get tired of all of you … I want to call you one … Funky, dog-haired bitch, how dare you to try to stain the reputation of my son of a bitch, son of a bitch, son of a bitch? "he said.

He concluded his comments with: "Respect the family and step back, bitch, before we come looking for you."

During the interview, King asked WBNA player Lisa Leslie, "It has been said that her legacy is complicated due to the charge of sexual assault that was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman, a player of the WNBA? "

"It's not complicated for me at all," Leslie replied. "I have simply never seen him as the type of person who would do something that violates a woman or be aggressive that way. That is not the person I know."