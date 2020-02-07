Snoop Dogg faces a violent reaction to support Bill Cosby

%MINIFYHTMLd97d1e1b5f33d01b7934ffbc19273bfb11% %MINIFYHTMLd97d1e1b5f33d01b7934ffbc19273bfb12%

Internet is less than impressed with the rapper & # 39; Doggfather & # 39; when he mixed his support for NBA superstar Kobe Bryant with the campaign & # 39; Free Bill Cosby & # 39 ;.

Snoop Dogg was criticized for supporting Bill cosby who was beaten with multiple accusations of sexual assault. The rapper wrote "Bill Cosby for free" and then "I love you, Uncle Bill" while hitting Gayle king about your questions about Kobe Bryantalleged violation in an interview with the former WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

While Snoop got approval from the black community for defending the late athlete Kobe Bryant for the rape case that had already been dismissed by the judge, his support for the dishonored comedian Bill Cosby, who was convicted of sexual assault, failed. The hip-hop star was accused of not supporting women.

Journalist Jemele hill Snoop schooled on Instagram, "I love you brother, but remember that Bill Cosby also victimized black women. Beverly Johnson, the first black supermodel, wrote a compelling account of how Bill Cosby drugged her and tried to rape her."

"This was also the same guy who told people that black men deserved no respect because they wore too low pants and listened to hip hop. I'm glad he was able to present a positive image of a black dad, but it was also very anti-black in other parts of his life. "

Critics flooded the internet. One wrote: "Right! Black men stay together and STILL don't make fun of black women. Ugh." Another commented: "Bill did not offer his condolences to Kobe, until it was his agenda." Meanwhile, an individual mocked the rapper's infidelities, "Snoop loyal to all but his wife."