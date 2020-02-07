Shamima Begum loses appeal for citizenship removal | News

%MINIFYHTMLa803fd78c7c54562e445c32d190e963611% %MINIFYHTMLa803fd78c7c54562e445c32d190e963612%

A British woman who, as a teenager, escaped to join the ISIL group (ISIS) has lost a legal challenge to restore her citizenship.

The Special Commission on Immigration Appeals in London ruled on Friday that Shamima Begum He was not inappropriately deprived of his nationality, which means he cannot return to London.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa803fd78c7c54562e445c32d190e963613% %MINIFYHTMLa803fd78c7c54562e445c32d190e963614%

Begum, one of three East London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015, resurfaced in a refugee camp in Syria last year and told reporters she wanted to return home.

%MINIFYHTMLa803fd78c7c54562e445c32d190e963615% %MINIFYHTMLa803fd78c7c54562e445c32d190e963616%

But his apparent lack of remorse has caused criticism in the United Kingdom.

The former secretary of the Interior, Sajid Javid, revoked her citizenship for reasons of national security, but she questioned the decision.

British media reported that the action was taken on the grounds that she could obtain another passport due to her inheritance from Bangladesh.

Although Begum's parents are of Bangladeshi origin, she does not have a Bangladeshi passport.

Some legal experts criticized Javid's movement to strip his nationality, saying he left Begum stateless.

"Shamima Begum I was 15 when she was prepared online, she was born and raised in Britain and has never been to Bangladesh, "said Omar Khan, director of Runnymede Trust, a group of experts on racial equality.

"If her name was Sarah Brown, she would never have been stripped of her citizenship. Obviously she is still British and not Bangladeshi, however, the law and the Orwellian citizenship policy are."