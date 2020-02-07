Seven arrested for planning to hit immigrants on the Greek island | News

%MINIFYHTML8d6b272108c01e06e0b4f28ede26f68011% %MINIFYHTML8d6b272108c01e06e0b4f28ede26f68012%

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos said Friday that seven people had been arrested on suspicion of planning attacks on migrants following protests against the camp this week.

The seven men, aged 17 to 24, were arrested Thursday in the possession of makeshift clubs and a metal bar, police said.

"An investigation showed that the suspects had joined together to carry out illegal acts primarily against foreign migrants," police said in a statement.

Two more minors are sought in relation to the case.

Overpopulation in migrant camps in Lesbos and other islands near Turkey has caused an outburst of rage in recent days, and locals accuse asylum seekers of stealing cattle and damaging agricultural properties.

On Monday, hundreds of migrants in Lesbos organized a protest against the new stricter rules of asylum and camp conditions, demanding that they be allowed to leave.

When some of the protesters approached the village of Moria, which is near the largest migrant camp in Greece, residents asked police to deny them entry.

Tear gases were released to prevent migrants from entering the island's capital, Mytilene.

In the following days, according to news reports and social media accounts, local residents had formed surveillance patrols to intimidate migrants and NGO groups that supported them.

In 2019, Greece became the first port of entry for immigrants and refugees entering Europe.

The government has struggled to control the influx, keeping many in overcrowded camps on the Greek Aegean islands, near the Turkish coast.

In Moria, where more than 19,000 people live in and out of a camp built for less than 3,000, many are housed in tents and makeshift shelters without access to electricity, heating or hot water.

More than 36,000 asylum seekers are currently piled up in camps on five islands, where the official capacity is 6,200 people and in conditions repeatedly condemned by aid agencies.