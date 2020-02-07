Serena Williams shares her secret for a happy marriage

Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock
Serena Williams it can make juggling your career in tennis, motherhood and marriage seem easy, but it isn't; for her, "communication and understanding,quot; is needed.
The 38-year-old tennis player is associated with Pampers and her baby. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to share the release of a new song, "Pampers Wild Child Wiggle,quot;, inspired by the daily dance parties that so many parents have with their children.
With this latest partnership, Pampers and Williams celebrate joy and fun in parenthood.
Williams, who recently returned to his career and won his first title since becoming a mother, spoke with E! News exclusively about his association with Pampers, the most memorable milestones of his daughter Olympia and the key to a happy and successful marriage with Alexis Ohanian.
Speaking about the reason behind the collaboration, Williams said he partnered with the brand because the #WildChildWiggle program was the "perfect match."
She added: "Children can learn from songs, dance and enjoy them. It's like the fashion of children's songs and everyone enjoys having that in their life and obviously using Pampers 360, they have been amazing and especially amazing for me. a mother in motion. "
ME!: Tell us about recent Olympia landmarks?
Serena Williams: Everything in this phase is new. She is learning to put on her own shoes, which is a great milestone for me because I had to do it before and now I can tell her to do it herself. He's starting to talk, and they don't really talk until they are 2 years old. Then he is beginning to speak and is learning new words and phrases. He is understanding phonetics and repeating what we are saying: his first word was "mom,quot;!
ME!: How did that happen?
SW: I drove her every day to say it, so "hello!" She also always listens to me call our dog Laura because she is an older dog. So that was his second word.
ME!: How did Alexis feel being behind you and the dog with his first words?
SW: It was difficult for Alexis, but he takes it easy. She calls him mom once in a while, but now she also calls him "dad,quot; and she loves it.
ME!: How do you and Alex stay connected while both are so busy?
SW: It takes a lot of time and effort. He travels a lot. It's about having great communication and understanding. And, above all, it's about (being) loving. That is the most important quality at any time, and it covers everything. FaceTime a lot. We have prayer time at night. That's really special. We always do that, we try not to lose it much.
ME!: What do you want by 2020, for you and for the world?
SW: For me, keep doing what I am doing and be a positive addition to the world. I want positivity There is so much negativity in the world, I think people want more positivity. Saying what I want for the world is difficult. I just hope for the best.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity).
