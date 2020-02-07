Serena Williams shares her secret for a happy marriage

Serena Williams it can make juggling your career in tennis, motherhood and marriage seem easy, but it isn't; for her, "communication and understanding,quot; is needed.

The 38-year-old tennis player is associated with Pampers and her baby. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to share the release of a new song, "Pampers Wild Child Wiggle,quot;, inspired by the daily dance parties that so many parents have with their children.

With this latest partnership, Pampers and Williams celebrate joy and fun in parenthood.

Williams, who recently returned to his career and won his first title since becoming a mother, spoke with E! News exclusively about his association with Pampers, the most memorable milestones of his daughter Olympia and the key to a happy and successful marriage with Alexis Ohanian.

Speaking about the reason behind the collaboration, Williams said he partnered with the brand because the #WildChildWiggle program was the "perfect match."

She added: "Children can learn from songs, dance and enjoy them. It's like the fashion of children's songs and everyone enjoys having that in their life and obviously using Pampers 360, they have been amazing and especially amazing for me. a mother in motion. "

Read the full interview below!