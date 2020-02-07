Serena Williams' father fights dementia after suffering two blows

Wenn

In the middle of his legal battle with his ex-wife Lakeisha Graham, Richard Williams, 77, can barely speak after suffering a series of strokes in 2016.

Tennis champions Serena Williams Y Venus Williams& # 39; Dad Richard is fighting dementia after suffering two blows, according to documents presented as part of a judicial battle with his ex-wife.

The 77-year-old man is involved in a legal dispute with his former partner Lakeisha Graham, 40, for moving his home in Florida to his name.

According to court documents obtained by the British newspaper The Sun, Richard, who trained his daughters in their first careers, is "totally unable to do any business."

The documents state that he suffered a series of strokes in 2016 that left him barely able to speak and argue against Lakeisha taking his home illegally.

"Complications after the stroke included the inability to remember things that happened recently and the incidents that happened years ago," says the testimony of his doctor, Monica Williams.

He also states that after the strokes his "muscles weakened", he has "trouble speaking" and suffers from "cerebral vascular disease" and, as a result, he was unable to make commercial transactions at home.

Richard's lawyers claimed that Lakeisha forged his signature to change the deed of the mortgage on his Palm Beach property to his name.

They claim that a Lakeisha associate pretended to be him, so she could borrow almost $ 300,000 of capital into the house to start a truck business.

Richard is suing Lakeisha and David Simon, the lender she borrowed from. The lender has required Richard to reveal any gift or income he receives from his daughters, a request he has rejected.

The former tennis coach divorced Serena and Venus's mother, Oracene, in 2002. He married Lakeisha in 2010 and they divorced in 2017.