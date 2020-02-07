Sequel to & # 39; Knives Out & # 39; is in process at Lionsgate

%MINIFYHTMLa8156e1c69e68f90eb2282bc9d81c62311% %MINIFYHTMLa8156e1c69e68f90eb2282bc9d81c62312%

Lionsgate / Claire Folger

The first installment of the film starring Daniel Craig received an Oscar nomination, in addition to becoming a box office success after raising nearly $ 300 million worldwide.

Whodunnit successful filmmaker Rian Johnson "Knives outside"is set for a sequel.

The movie, starring Daniel Craig As a crack detective investigating a family murder, Johnson earned an Oscar nomination for the original script. It also became a blockbuster at the end of last year (2019), transporting about $ 300 million (£ 232 million) worldwide.

And now Lionsgate heads of study have officially approved a follow-up.

Johnson is willing to bring Craig's private investigator Benoit Blanc back for follow-up.

"I had a great time doing it, working very well with Daniel, and now that I only see that the public is responding, the idea of ​​continuing seems to be wonderful," the director previously told Deadline. .