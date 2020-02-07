Selena Gomez believes that Instagram is destroying her generation – "There is so much pressure to look the same as everyone else,quot;

Despite having more than 167 million followers on Instagram, which makes her the fourth most followed celebrity in the world, Selena Gomez says she wants the photo-sharing app to not be a thing.

In a new interview with Stunned magazine for its spring 2020 edition, the 27-year-old singer says Instagram has put a lot of "pressure,quot; on her generation, making them think they have to be like everyone else instead of being a unique person.

When the interviewer asked Gomez if he could press a button to make Instagram disappear, if he did, Gomez was very honest with his response.

"Oh my God! I think a lot of people wouldn't like me to say yes," Gomez said with a smile. "If I could find a balanced and happy environment, it would be great, but I would be lying if I said that it is not destroying part of my generation, its identity." It's a big part of why I called my album Rare – because there is a lot of pressure to look the same as everyone else. "

After taking a two-year break on social media in 2018, Gomez said it was "scary,quot; to start posting again. During the first four days, Gomez admits that he thought there was no way he could do it. Then, he made some adjustments to his activity on social networks, and now Gomez only publishes when he feels he needs to. Then, she will log out instead of taking the time to explore or look at other things.

Gomez has said in the past that she was much happier with herself and how she looked when she wasn't on social media, and that helped her a lot. The singer explained that she needed to let her old self go and purge multiple different things, but it was specifically who she was at that time.

During the interview, Gomez also talked about releasing new music after taking a break to address her health problems, including kidney transplantation in 2017 due to her lupus. Gomez said the "scariest,quot; part for her was to think that nobody would like her new music after such a long break, and that her singing career would end.

"I really thought that," Gomez said.

The singer says she worked hard on her new album, but if she left and failed completely, she wondered where she would go from there. Of course, fans are delighted with their new music, and I had nothing to worry about.

Selena Gomez says that during the 2020s, she hopes to do more philanthropy, while maintaining a healthy balance of the things she enjoys. He added that he hopes to be super happy and create good things for the world.



