See Leslie Jones cheer on the models at the Christian Siriano NYFW Show

Leslie jones she was the best cheerleader in Christian SirianoNew York Fashion Week show on Thursday.

the Saturday night live student sat in the front row next to Alice Silverstone, Heidi klum, Rachel Bilson Y Alexa Chung at Spring Studios in the Big Apple.

%MINIFYHTML438eef8a5f5d8a1075334feb3a21fe2213% %MINIFYHTML438eef8a5f5d8a1075334feb3a21fe2214%

While the models strutted the runway in the fall of 2020, Jones channeled Jerry harris since Encourage and showed his support. But instead of making his signature "talk on the mat,quot;, Jones made his own "talk on the carpet,quot;. She shouted the names of the stars of the track, including Coco Rocha, and gave them some extra breath.

%MINIFYHTML438eef8a5f5d8a1075334feb3a21fe2215% %MINIFYHTML438eef8a5f5d8a1075334feb3a21fe2216%

"Yasss, Coco! You know I love you, girl!" she screamed, telling the model to "work,quot; and show the crowd "how it's done."

It seemed that Rocha also appreciated the applause.

"If only I had @Lesdoggg to cheer me up every day of my life !!!" She tweeted. "Thanks to @csirianofor for letting me close his spectacular #NYFW show."

Siriano did too.

"Oh Leslie, I love you!" He wrote alongside the images of the program.