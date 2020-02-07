Saracens fined for ineligible player but remain in the Champions Cup | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML59f4a544994706b6943e6fab8907c35611% %MINIFYHTML59f4a544994706b6943e6fab8907c35612%





The work permit of Titi Lamositele expired the day before the 27-24 victory of the Saracens over Racing 92

The Saracens have been fined € 50,000 (£ 42,400) after presenting an ineligible player in their victory in the Champions Cup over Racing 92.

The Saracens, who will be relegated from the Premier League this season as a result of breach of the salary cap rules, named Titi Lamositele in his decisive victory in the Champions Cup group stage over the French club last month .

The decision was made at an independent disciplinary hearing in London and provides for the suspension of the € 25,000 fine until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The committee agreed that the club did not know that Lamositele's work permit had expired and that the Saracens had not tried to obtain any unfair advantage by selecting the player, who entered as a 60-minute replacement in the game.

The president of the independent disciplinary committee, Roger Morris, said: "After careful consideration of a complaint involving a player who has been hired by Saracens since 2014, and who is still hired for the club, the committee believes that this was an unfortunate sequence of events caused by administrative supervision.

"However, Saracens are violating the disciplinary rules of the Heineken Champions Cup, and that violation constitutes misconduct that can be treated proportionately through a financial penalty."

The Saracens finished second in their Champions Cup group last month to secure a quarter-final in Leinster on April 4, a match that will now take place.