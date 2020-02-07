Sanders, Buttigieg in Iowa die with 100% of the results in | USA news

%MINIFYHTML2f376202b34afdc71fd37b36d83f5eec11% %MINIFYHTML2f376202b34afdc71fd37b36d83f5eec12%

US Democratic presidential candidates The US, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, clashed on Thursday night with 100 percent of the precincts reporting in the chaotic Iowa groups.

The count comes hours after the president of the Democratic Party ordered a review of the results after technological problems in the first US nomination contest and some doubts arose about the accuracy of the process.

Sanders, the progressive senator from Vermont, and Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, are separated by a very thin margin in the last batch of results.

However, Democratic Party President Tom Pérez intervened earlier Thursday, demanding a review of the results of Monday's assemblies.

"Enough is enough," Perez said on Twitter. "To ensure public confidence in the results, I ask the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately start a recanvas."

With returns of all 1,765 precincts in Iowa, Buttigieg led 26.2 percent to 26.1 percent of Sanders in delegate totals.

Massachusetts progressive senator Elizabeth Warren was next with 18.0 percent, followed by former vice president Joe Biden with 15.8 percent and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar with 12.3 percent.

Buttigieg, Sanders declare winners

Early in the day, Buttigieg declared himself the winner based on the number of delegates from the Midwestern state that will be sent to the Democratic convention in July, while Sanders claimed victory based on the popular vote.

"It has been an extraordinary week, and we are absolutely electrified … for the extraordinary validation of the vision of this campaign we had in Iowa," Buttigieg told military veterans and other voters on Thursday at the American Legion Post 98 in Merrimack, New Hampshire

He also turned to the primary state vote, which will be held on Tuesday.

"So I know that in the days before the elementary day it is my responsibility to try to win all the votes in a state that thinks for itself, in a state that lives with the motto of & # 39; Live free or die & # 39; "

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop at Community Oven in Hampton, New Hampshire (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

Sanders, speaking Thursday at nearby Manchester, noted his leadership in Iowa's real vote totals.

"In other words, about 6,000 more Iowans left on caucus night to support our candidacy than any other person's candidacy," he said.

"Where I come from, the person who gets the most votes wins," Sanders said, arguing that too much emphasis was being placed on delegate totals.

At the end of the day, he said, the caucus system is "too much, too much, too complicated,quot; and it was a mistake for the State party to "rely on unproven technology."

Party officials have attributed the technical crisis to a "coding error."

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally (Steven Senne / AP Photo)

President Donald Trump pounced on the debacle in the first contest in the nation to decide which Democrat faces him in November.

"The Democratic Party has given up counting votes in Iowa. It seems that everything was & # 39; cold & # 39;" Trump tweeted on Friday.

"Iowa and New Hampshire will not be removed from the primary schedule while they are president," he added, apparently referring to the increasing calls for the schedule to adjust so that a state that is more representative of the United States begins the nomination. contests

"Great tradition," he said.

Buttigieg seemed to be recovering from his strong performance in Iowa, as the latest New Hampshire poll showed the centrist candidate in second place in the state.

The Boston Globe / WBZ-TV / Suffolk University poll had Sanders, who won the New Hampshire primary four years ago before finally losing the nomination to Hillary Clinton, leading the field with 25 percent.

Buttigieg's support increased to 19 percent from 12 percent on Monday, according to the survey, while Biden saw his support drop during the same period.

Sanders, Buttigieg, Biden, Warren, Klobuchar, businessman Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang will meet on stage at the New Hampshire debate on Friday night.

& # 39; Gut hit & # 39;

Biden, the national favorite who described his probable fourth place in Iowa as an "instinctive blow," met with his advisors on Thursday to chart a strategy.

"He hoped to do better," said Biden, 77, when he launched attacks against his rivals.

"If Senator Sanders is the candidate for the party, all Democrats in the United States … will have to carry the label that Senator Sanders has chosen for himself," Biden said of the self-styled democratic socialist.

Biden, who served in the Senate for 36 years before becoming the vice president of Barack Obama, said that 38-year-old Buttigieg's lack of experience was "a risk,quot; for the Democrats.

The Sanders campaign announced, meanwhile, that it had raised $ 25 million in January, its largest month of fundraising to date.

After New Hampshire, the candidates pointed to Nevada on February 22, South Carolina on February 29 and then "Super Tuesday,quot; on March 3, when 14 states hold primary elections.