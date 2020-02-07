Safaree reveals Erica Mena's first rap film: fans love how supportive it is

Safaree proudly told his fans that his amazing wife would release his first rap feature this weekend. As you know, Erica Mena recently gave birth to a beautiful girl who has Safaree astonished.

Look at my husband's proud announcement that made fans more than delighted:

‘This Saturday at 9 pm, the world is ours‼ ️‼ ️’ Safaree captioned his post in IG after he also made the announcement on his Twitter account.

A fan said: ‘All she always wanted was for someone to believe in her, God gave her more than she could imagine. I love this. & # 39;

Someone else posted this: ‘Respect the routine regardless of the result. All islanders are in a hurry, respect. Tenacity, "and another follower said:" I would expect nothing less from Mr. and Mrs. Extra! "

A diehard fan wrote: & # 39; @iamerica_mena I love you so much that you are so beautiful inside and out I have been watching and filling your journey since your first episode of love and hiphop I really admire you n I am really happy for you that you have finally found true happiness and love in @safaree anyone can see how much that man loves you and loves you on the floor when you step on congratulations on your new baby and you are a great mother for your son I am very sorry for your father, but I know that he is always with you taking care of you in your family I hope to have the opportunity to meet you in your husband @iamerica_mena @safaree my daughter Kayla met him a few years ago in Harlem I have a picture of him with her friends, she said that he is the person more realistic and may God bless you both, love you both and wish you all the happiness and success in the world & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Another supporter said: "You have all been winning for at least a year now. Let's keep up the momentum. Don't let us down!"

As expected, there were also many enemies in the comments that said Erica could not rap, and Nicki Minaj is the queen. But fans defended the couple.

A follower said: "If you don't like them or don't support them, WHY TF ARE ON YOUR PAGE? !!! You are all sad and just embarrassing 🤦🏾‍♀️ I, for my part, can't wait to hear it. It's beautiful the way he loves and supports her. "

Are you excited for Erica's new song?



