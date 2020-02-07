Safaree is the proudest father – See how it makes your baby stop crying

Erica Mena recently gave birth to her and Safaree's girl, and both parents are amazed. His fans have also been waiting for this moment, and for them, it seemed that Erica had been pregnant forever at some point.

Anyway, these two are living their best lives together, especially since their baby arrived in this world. Erica has another son, a child who loves to the moon and back.

While many people criticize her for not posting it on social media as often as they would like, she told people several times that she simply does not want to be published.

Safaree is the most proud father, and could not be more in love with his daughter. He shared a video on social networks, showing fans how he makes his girl stop crying.

Someone commented, "Go ahead, Safaree, be a #girldad. I look great," and another happy fan said, "So damn cute … he's going to be an amazing father!"

Another follower is also here for this and commented on the following: ‘Black men are role models for daughters ✊🏾 I need to see more! Here for that! 🖤 ​​’

Someone else said: ‘I knew I was going to be an amazing father. Very happy for him, "and another follower said:" Girls love when their dad sings out of tune. "

Many haters kept mentioning Nicki Minaj in the comments on all kinds of nasty jokes, as you probably know, Nicki is Safaree's ex.

A fan asked those who hated: ‘Stop mentioning Nicki; Both are married and all fans are doing too much. ""

Both Erica and Safaree posted photos with the girl in their social media accounts, and now, Erica shared another photo in which she is together with Safaree.

People could not be happier for this couple.



