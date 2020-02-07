Russell Westbrook scores 41 points to lead the Houston Rockets to road victory over Los Angeles Lakers | NBA News

Russell Westbrook erupted with 41 points, the top of the game, to lead the Houston Rockets to their fourth straight victory, a 121-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thursday night NBA scores Houston Rockets 121-111 Los Angeles Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers 101-112 Milwaukee Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans 125-119 Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs 117-125 Portland Trail Blazers

Orlando Magic 103-105 New York Knicks

Houston Rockets 121-111 Los Angeles Lakers

Report to follow

Philadelphia 76ers 101-112 Milwaukee Bucks















2:34



Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Milwaukee Bucks in week 16 of the NBA season



Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 36 points, 20 rebounds and six assists when host Milwaukee Bucks avenged a Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-101 victory.

The current NBA MVP has recorded five consecutive games of at least 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who improved to 17-2 since losing a 121-109 decision to Philadelphia. Antetokounmpo fought powerfully in that competition, shooting 29.6 percent from the worst court of the season (8 of 27) and failing in the seven three-point attempts during his 18-point performance.

Image:

Giannis Antetokounmpo attacks a home dump in the Bucks' victory against the 76ers



Before Thursday's contest, Antetokounmpo selected Joel Embiid of Philadelphia as his first choice, the second overall, in the NBA All-Star Draft. Embiid had difficulty finding his rank later on Thursday, making only 6 of 26 shots from the floor. He finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Tobias Harris scored 25 points and Al Horford made five triples to finish with 15 points for the 76ers, who lost all four contests on their road trip and fell to 9-19 away from home this season.

Milwaukee scored 14 straight points in a 2:16 span to take a 70-57 lead midway through the third quarter. Khris Middleton highlighted the surge with a pair of triples before Wesley Matthews finished the race by dancing around Embiid for a start-up.

Philadelphia plunged into its deficit in the last quarter with Harris and Embiid each draining a triple to tie within five. Middleton responded by converting a four-point play after Ben Simmons fouled him in a three-point attempt, and Antetokounmpo made a driving lay-up and a triple to build the two-digit Bucks advantage.

New Orleans Pelicans 125-119 Chicago Bulls

















1:41



Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans' visit to the Chicago Bulls in week 16 of the NBA season



Rookie Zion Williamson scored 21 points and JJ Redick left the bench to add 18 when New Orleans Pelicans visitors defeated the Chicago Bulls 125-119.

All-Star forward Brandon Ingram scored 15 points in 21 minutes before going to the New Orleans bench in the middle of the third quarter as a precaution after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter.

It was Williamson's fourth consecutive game with at least 20 points. He recovered from his worst shooting performance of 5 of 19 in the season in a 120-108 home loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday to make 9 of 11 on Thursday.

Image:

Zion Williamson rises to the brink against the Chicago Bulls



Josh Hart and Nicolo Melli each scored 12 points for New Orleans. Derrick Favors had eight points and 15 rebounds, and Lonzo Ball had nine points and 10 assists.

The Pelicans recorded 38 assists in 49 baskets while completing a sweep of the season series with their sixth straight victory against the Bulls. The New Orleans bank finished with 63 points, as the Pelicans scored more than 30 points in each of the first three quarters, including 40 in the second period.

The Bulls cut the deficit in the last three minutes, but never managed to tie the score. Zach LaVine scored 22, Chandler Hutchison was 16, Adam Mokoka 15, Coby White 14, Ryan Arcidiacono 13 and Shaquille Harrison and Thaddeus Young 11 each to lead the Bulls, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

San Antonio Spurs 117-125 Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard recorded 26 points and 10 assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers record a 125-117 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

Carmelo Anthony had 20 points and eight rebounds, and CJ McCollum added 19 points when the Trail Blazers won for the sixth time in eight games.

Gary Trent Jr hit his best six-pointer mark while scoring 18 points, Hassan Whiteside hit his best record of the season 23 rebounds to go with 17 points and four blocked shots, and Anfernee Simons added 10 points for Portland, who shot 9 – from -10 from the three-point range in the fourth quarter.

Trey Lyles had 23 points in his season and collected 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who have lost six of their last eight games. DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points and eight rebounds, Derrick White scored 15 points, Patty Mills added 14 and Bryn Forbes had 11 for San Antonio, who fell to 0-3 in his & # 39; Rodeo Road Trip & # 39; of eight games. .

Image:

Carmelo Anthony celebrates a triple against San Antonio



DeRozan scored 13 points in the third quarter when San Antonio converted a half-point lead from one point to a 92-86 lead. Mills made two free throws to start the last quarter to give San Antonio an eight-point lead.

The Trail Blazers responded with an 18-6 start to advance. Anthony, Trent and McCollum hit three consecutive three-pointers to finish the outbreak when Portland took a 104-100 lead with 8:04 left.

San Antonio scored the score at 104 before Trevor Ariza and Lillard made three consecutive points to give the Trail Blazers a 110-104 lead with 6:10 remaining. Trent's trey increased Portland's lead to 115-106 with 3:47 left.

Trent shot down two more three-pointers in a span of 39 seconds to make it a 121-108 lead with 2:13 remaining when the Trail Blazers closed it.

Orlando Magic 103-105 New York Knicks

















1:53



Highlights of Orlando Magic's visit to the New York Knicks in week 16 of the NBA season



Julius Randle scored 22 points, including a 14-foot jumper with 1:44 remaining, when host New York Knicks eliminated Orlando Magic 105-103 at Madison Square Garden.

Randle shot an efficient 10-of-16 from the floor, and his jumper gave the Knicks a 105-98 lead. After Orlando reduced the lead to 105-103 in two free throws by Markelle Fultz with 35 seconds remaining, Reggie Bullock of New York missed a triple with 12.7 seconds remaining.

Orlando had the opportunity to tie the game or regain leadership, but Elfrid Payton stripped Evan Fournier at the top of the key with four tenths of a second to play and the Knicks secured their third consecutive victory after beating Orlando 25-13 in the final nine more minutes.

Taj Gibson drew a maximum of the season with 19 points for New York. Payton had a strong game against his former team, finishing with 15 points, nine assists and seven steals in his career.

Image:

Aaron Gordon launches a reverse two-handed dump



Nikola Vucevic led all scorers with 25 points, but the Magic committed 21 turnovers and lost for the seventh time in eight games. Aaron Gordon, Fournier and Fultz added 16 each to Orlando.

The Knicks took a 50-37 lead in a free kick from rookie RJ Barrett with 2:54 remaining in the second and led 54-47 in the break. The third quarter presented five leadership changes and three draws, but the Magic ended the quarter with a 11-2 run over 3:20 finals and maintained a 83-76 lead in the fourth.

Orlando took a 90-80 lead in a Mo Bamba kick with 9:24 remaining in the quarter, but the Knicks returned with an 18-6 run and never lost again after Randle's 17-foot player gave them a 98-96 lead with 4:59 remaining.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.