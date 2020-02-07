Russell Westbrook pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after joining 20,000 clubs upon returning to LA | NBA News

Russell Westbrook says his thoughts were with his "brother,quot; Kobe Bryant and his family when he surpassed 20,000 points Thursday night.

The 31-year-old accumulated 41 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 121-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers after entering the game 34 points away.

Westbrook became the 46th player to accomplish the feat when he landed from the free throw line during a 16-point eruption in the third quarter, adding another line to his Hall of Fame curriculum.

He also accompanied Lebron James and Oscar Robertson as the only players with 20,000 points, 7,000 assists and 6,000 rebounds. Upon reaching 20,000 points he joined James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and James Harden.

"That is a blessing," Westbrook said of his individual achievement. "I am grateful for being healthy. Thankful for having so many good teammates."















Westbrook beat Anthony Davis by 41 points to 32, as the Rockets achieved a surprising victory over the Lakers at the Staples Center



He limited an emotional return to LA for the UCLA product, which became a close friend of Bryant, who met the five-time NBA champion at the age of 16.

He added: "It's a blessing, I don't take anything from this game for granted. Kobe was a mentor, a friend, a brother to me."

"Every time I enter this flat, I will definitely go out with him. The rest of my basketball career and every night on the floor I just keep my thoughts and prayers with him and his family and go out to compete."

"It was great, we entered and competed at a high defensive level for the most part and won the victory."

Thursday's game had a second Rockets debut for Robert Covington after he was part of a four-team, 12-player exchange that took him back to Houston, where he played between 2013-2014.

He finished the night with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists when the Rockets extended their winning streak to four games.

"It was amazing," Westbrook said of Covington's return. "Cov can defend himself at a high level, shoot out of the basket like he did tonight and I'm happy to have him on our team."

