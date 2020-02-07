Rupaul's Dirty Charades game will make you blush

You better work!

Thursday, RuPaul treaty The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon audience to a round of his favorite game Dirty Charades. After sharing with the host Jimmy Fallon who loves to laugh, the RuPaul Drag Race Star led the presenter in his daring version of the game, where popular movie, song and television titles have been changed with provocative terms.

%MINIFYHTML0a4489b59d8d581d1558bcfc2f7d8e2513% %MINIFYHTML0a4489b59d8d581d1558bcfc2f7d8e2514%

Showing Jimmy how it's done, RuPaul performed the first track. Standing emulated John Travoltathe iconic hustle of Saturday night fever, which Jimmy recognized immediately. But without knowing it Saturday night live alum, the classic 1977 film had been modified to "Saturday Night Beaver,quot; to fit the theme of the game.

%MINIFYHTML0a4489b59d8d581d1558bcfc2f7d8e2515% %MINIFYHTML0a4489b59d8d581d1558bcfc2f7d8e2516%

Pointing to Jimmy that he was close, RuPaul quickly began to make the impression of a beaver. Feeling shy after learning the correct answer, Jimmy sank into his seat and put his papers in front of his face.