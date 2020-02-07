Rupaul's Dirty Charades game will make you blush

You better work!
Thursday, RuPaul treaty The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon audience to a round of his favorite game Dirty Charades. After sharing with the host Jimmy Fallon who loves to laugh, the RuPaul Drag Race Star led the presenter in his daring version of the game, where popular movie, song and television titles have been changed with provocative terms.
Showing Jimmy how it's done, RuPaul performed the first track. Standing emulated John Travoltathe iconic hustle of Saturday night fever, which Jimmy recognized immediately. But without knowing it Saturday night live alum, the classic 1977 film had been modified to "Saturday Night Beaver,quot; to fit the theme of the game.
Pointing to Jimmy that he was close, RuPaul quickly began to make the impression of a beaver. Feeling shy after learning the correct answer, Jimmy sank into his seat and put his papers in front of his face.
Now that he fully understands the rules of the game, Jimmy jokingly told RuPaul: "You are in so much trouble." Undeterred, the star continued her beaver impression while Jimmy joked with a clip of the season 12 premiere of RuPaul Drag Race, where Nicki Minaj He makes an appearance as a guest judge.
Even on the theme of the Emmy-winning reality series, Jimmy applauded RuPaul for creating such a positive and motivating program. Speaking about the success of the program and why it resonates with the viewers, RuPaul said: "I think it has to do with the tenacity of the human spirit. Everyone wants to support the helpless."
"And these children have come from homes where (their) mom and dad have thrown them out," he continued. "But they said: & # 39; Do you know what, mom? Do you know what, daddy? Eff, you! I'm going to do my own thang. I'm going to do my own thang … Mom, you do. Daddy, you do You, it's me, I'm going to continue RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race and I'm going to do my thang. "
With a copy of his story Vanity fair with the cover on hand, he raised the number of Holiday 2019 and added: "And look, she did it on the cover of a magazine."
After delighting in being the first drag queen to decorate the cover of the magazine, the AJ and the queen Star couldn't help talking about the fact that he will be the host SNL Saturday with musical guest Justin Bieber. Showing his sense of humor, RuPaul gave Jimmy a little review of what the program is. "It's a show they do here, right here in this building. It's called Saturday night live. And I'm hosting it. "
Watch how RuPaul gives Jimmy an intensive course in Dirty Charades in the fun video above!
RuPaul Drag Race Season 12 premieres on February 28 on VH1.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBC universal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.