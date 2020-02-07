Rom-Com movie tournament: round 3! Sound Off in your favorite movie

We have reduced the romantic comedies that still make you fall in love!

During the last round of our tournament, he rang in his favorites to take them to the next level of the competition.

%MINIFYHTML06f05aa78c2a08a0b19b5db14c5de20013% %MINIFYHTML06f05aa78c2a08a0b19b5db14c5de20014%

It was hard to break up with nine movies to get here, like You've got mail Y Crazy Rich Asians, and some of the nominees of this round just entered. However, that is one more proof that every vote counts!

%MINIFYHTML06f05aa78c2a08a0b19b5db14c5de20015% %MINIFYHTML06f05aa78c2a08a0b19b5db14c5de20016%

So what movies are left?

You have your classics, like When Harry met Sally, along with new rates such as To all the boys I've loved before.

It is also clear that a common love story that seems to love is when two people who can't stand end up falling for each other, as in How to lose a boy in 10 days or The proposal.

All options are a great option, but only one can be the champion.

Check out all the contestants below and then ring in the poll to take your favorite to the final round!