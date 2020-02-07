Rohingya Justice: Why is Myanmar's public rebuke of the ICJ important? Myanmar

On January 23, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague imposed emergency "provisional measures,quot; on Myanmar regarding its actions and the treatment of the Rohingya minority, my people. For the average person, this may sound like incomprehensible legal jargon. But for many Rohingya, who had long been waiting for the international community to take significant steps to end their suffering, this was one of the best news they have ever received.

With this decision, the "World Court,quot; of the United Nations effectively instructed the government to Aung San Suu Kyi respect the requirements of the genocide convention of 1948 and put an end to the attacks of its military against the Rohingya. This decision marked the first time that a credible international organization said "enough,quot; to the government that for so many decades it has abused and oppressed us.

The plight of my people captured the world headlines in August 2017, when the Tatmadaw (Myanmar's army) launched a vicious "cleaning operation,quot; in Rakhine state, which housed more than a million Rohingya. Over the course of a few weeks, soldiers razed the region, killing thousands, committing mass rapes, burning villages and leading more than 700,000 people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

As shocking as the violence was, it was just the tip of the iceberg. For decades, Myanmar authorities have confined the Rohingya to an open-air virtual prison in the Rakhine State. He denied us citizenship since 1982, effectively leaving us stateless. Our freedom of movement, even within Myanmar, is extremely limited. We are expected to obtain an official permit, and often pay bribes, to leave our villages of origin. Medical care and education are prohibited for most Rohingya. All this is part of a deliberate effort by Myanmar not only to dehumanize us, but also to make our lives so miserable that we have no choice but to leave.

Of course, even leaving the country is not easy for people who have almost nothing. In addition to the people who were pushed to Bangladesh as a result of violence and forced to survive in the refugee camps, only a few managed to leave Rakhine state and build a life for themselves abroad.

I was one of these "lucky,quot; people. I fled from Rakhine state in the 1990s when I was denied access to a college education simply because I was Rohingya. Since then, I have seen from afar how the Myanmar authorities have carried out their genocidal campaign against my people with impunity.

That is why the failure means so much to us. I was in the Hague court when the verdict was handed down. I had to work hard not to cry. When I witnessed an official body openly condemn Myanmar for what it did to us, I thought of my friends, family and acquaintances who suffered so much. I thought about the dozens of people who shared with me the pain of losing loved ones from the violence of the state. That verdict convinced me that my decades of campaigning for the Rohingya finally achieved something.

The case against Myanmar in the ICJ was presented by Gambia, a "small country with a great voice in human rights." The real case will take years to conclude, but the imposition of provisional measures is a significant victory along the way.

The ICJ orders are binding on Myanmar and create legal obligations that must be enforced. Provisional measures imposed by the court require the government to avoid genocidal acts, ensure that security forces do not commit genocide, retain evidence of genocidal acts and report on their compliance.

It remains to be seen whether Myanmar will listen to the court and take genuine measures. So far, the official reaction has been silenced, apart from a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that states that the court's verdict presented a "distorted picture of the situation."

Unfortunately, it is very likely that the Myanmar government will simply continue doing what it has been doing for a long time to avoid taking responsibility for its crimes: delays, denials, empty promises and endless pleas for "longer,quot;. Aung San Suu Kyi She herself has been leading the government's public relations efforts. It is both sad and ironic that someone Rohingya supported for many years has become an apologist and facilitator of the Tatmadaw genocide.

But there is still room for optimism.

Myanmar will now be required to submit periodic reports to the ICJ on what it has done to improve the situation. Failure to comply could lead the matter to escalate to the UN Security Council. While China has so far protected Myanmar from action at the UNSC, the ICJ decision will undoubtedly encourage the global community to do more to protect the Rohingya.

There is no doubt that the wheels of international justice have begun to turn. Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that it would launch an investigation into crimes against humanity committed by Myanmar security forces against the Rohingya. In the same month, my own organization, the Rohingya Burmese Organization of the United Kingdom, launched a case of "universal jurisdiction,quot; against Myanmar in Argentina. This is based on the principle that some crimes are so horrible that they affect humanity as a whole and can be tried anywhere, regardless of where they were committed.

The pressure seems to be reaching Myanmar's leadership. January 20, Myanmar published its own investigation into the events in Rakhine State in recent years, admitting for the first time that "war crimes and serious human rights violations,quot; had occurred. This report, however, was a brazen public relations exercise to divert attention from the ICJ ruling, and failed to address many of the most serious violations. It is very clear that Myanmar cannot be trusted to investigate itself, and the international community must provide justice.

In 2017, when Tatmadaw's deadly repression sent hundreds of thousands to flee across the border, I spent a month in Bangladesh. During that time, I heard the stories of countless refugees and witnessed their pain. They told me how they dodged the bullets while fleeing to the border. They told me how they saw helpless how they killed their relatives and burned their villages. But they never talked about revenge. They never expressed any desire to avenge what our country of origin did to them. They told me that all they want is justice. They told me they want justice for themselves, for the loved ones they lost and for the Rohingya community in general.

As the court's decision to reprimand Myanmar for its treatment of the Rohingya was read in The Hague, I was thinking about those refugees. I was thinking about how this decision will take them one step closer to achieving justice.

Finally, the Rohingya want to return to our homeland and live in peace with other communities that also call Myanmar home, without having to fear for our lives. Last month, the ICJ offered us a glimmer of hope that this will one day become a reality: now we need the help of the world to secure the future of our people.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.