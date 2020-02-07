Rob Burrow, overwhelmed by fundraising support | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLc8d59ded5ba213ded8995d4772757e5611% %MINIFYHTMLc8d59ded5ba213ded8995d4772757e5612%









Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow says he is overwhelmed by the support he received at a fundraising dinner in Headingley, following his diagnosis of motor neuron disease

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow says he is overwhelmed by the support he received at a fundraising dinner in Headingley, after his diagnosis of motor neuron disease.

Several big names in the sports world, including England soccer coach Gareth Southgate and Super League big teammates Kevin Sinfield and Jason Robinson attended the event.

The 37-year-old, who won 13 important honors during his 15-year career playing with rhinos, was diagnosed with the condition in December.

England soccer manager Gareth Southgate was among those attending Burrow's fundraising dinner

Speaking to Sky sports news Before the event, Burrow said: "There are a lot of people here tonight for me and I'm overwhelmed by everything, but I'm also quite nervous. I'm not used to being close to sporting royalty like this."

"It's hard to find words. It has helped me and supported not only the rugby league community, but also other sports.

"All you hear is bad news, but the bright light in this is how many nice people are out there and want to help. I can never say how grateful I am."

Earlier this month, Burrow attended the Super Bowl in Miami and former England striker Sam Burgess will participate in a long-distance bike trip to raise money for his former teammate.

A fundraiser has been established for Rob Burrow and his family, which has raised more than £ 316,000. Click here if you want to donate to the cause.