Rich the Kid sued for breach of contract by the management company

The rapper of & # 39; Plug Walk & # 39; He has been accused by Blueprint Artist Management of not paying more than $ 3.5 million in fees with respect to a lucrative agreement of May 2017.

Rapper Rich the kid has been slapped with a claim for breach of contract by its own management representatives.

Blueprint Artist Management officials say the 27-year-old "Plug Walk" star has failed to deliver more than $ 3.5 million (£ 2.7 million) in fees related to a lucrative deal that helped him land in May 2017 .

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the plaintiffs explain that they have made repeated requests for payment, but Rich allegedly ignored the notices and now takes him to court to settle the debt.

The MC, real name Dimitri Roger, has not yet responded to the accusations.