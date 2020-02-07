Home Entertainment Rich the Kid sued by the former management for $ 3.5 million!

Rich the Kid sued by the former management for $ 3.5 million!

Bad news for rapper Rich The Kid, as his management decided to sue him for a sum of $ 3.5 million.

Blueprint Artist Management has filed a new lawsuit against Rich The Kid claiming that he has not paid the company for his services in almost three years.

Blueprint estimates that during their time, they are owed $ 3.5 million in unpaid fees and are suing the rapper for breach of contract. It has not yet responded to the demand.

