Rich the Kid sued by the former management for $ 3.5 million!

Bad news for rapper Rich The Kid, as his management decided to sue him for a sum of $ 3.5 million.

Blueprint Artist Management has filed a new lawsuit against Rich The Kid claiming that he has not paid the company for his services in almost three years.

Blueprint estimates that during their time, they are owed $ 3.5 million in unpaid fees and are suing the rapper for breach of contract. It has not yet responded to the demand.

In December, the rapper went viral by an extreme PDA who showered in Brixx on the red carpet.

"My life is all with you and nothing without you, I love you more than anything in the world. I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior this weekend. I was drunk or drugged, but that still does not excuse me. I would never disrespect me wife. Either way or any day, I can only deal with the greatest respect for being the woman of my dreams and the best mother for our son ❤️, "he wrote.