RHOA: Porsha Williams talks about Andy Cohen revealing she was almost fired from the show – Shades Kordell Stewart

Andy Cohen made a recent revelation that Porsha Williams was on the pillar of Real Housewives of Atlanta after his first season. The Dish Nation star addressed the situation in the broadcast program where he explained his side of things.

If you've been seeing Porsha since its first season, you would know that he was now a completely different person than he was then. The outgoing, fun and ambitious reality star was a shy newcomer controlled by her ex-husband Kordell Stewart.

Not only did he have a mediocre story, but the peach holder also ended up single at the end of the delivery.

Andy revealed on the Jenny McCarthy Show that they were prepared to let Williams go until she gave a speech about who she was.

Porsha explained in Dish Nation that he had the feeling that he would not be asked again, so he put his heart on the line.

‘I didn't know they had decided that they were going to fire me. I felt they were going to fire me. You know what I mean? As if I had just entered, I started the show with a husband who finished the first season without a husband and I felt that, you know what, Ima simply left my heart and everything I am on the table. I have really come a long way. "

Then he thanked Rickey Smiley for his new life.

‘I have to thank Rickey Smiley for that glo up. You know, it was my chance to come with all of you sitting on the radio show and saying "You know what I like about this girl and I'm going to give her a chance." I love Dish Nation for my trip. I love every part of it. "

As for Kordell, Porsha quoted Ariana Grande when he said: "Thank you ex, next."



