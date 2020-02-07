RHOA: Cynthia Bailey terrified that Mike Hill can fool her – Here's why!

Only a few episodes after #CHill made it official with a formal commitment, Real Housewives of Atlanta will return with problems in paradise for the couple. In a new preview, Cynthia Bailey is terrified that Mike Hill cheats on her, and has a good reason to feel like she does.

Cynthia was proud to admit that she was "thirsty,quot; for Mike to ask her to put a ring on her. So much so, that it seems they could not have a very important conversation from the beginning.

Mike will admit that he cheated on his first two marriages, which will make Cynthia feel uncomfortable.

During a conversation with his family members, the sports announcer explains how their union will be different: "We were at the right time. Because (Bailey) had met me three years ago, it was a different life." Two years ago it was something like finding myself (in the process), but when I started writing the book and took all those things out of my chest, I realized that some of the things I did in the past led me to do some of the things that I am currently doing to women. But at the same time, it is also important for me because I have daughters, to reveal some of these things. I already told you I have been open about it with them because they are older. Their mothers, I apologized to them for the things and transgressions that I did in the past, and now I am trying to do it the right way this time. "

The supermodel will question the situation in a confessional: "I think I'm getting Mike at the best moment of his life right now, but he's cheated on his wives before me." What makes me different? "

The couple overcame the obstacle and it may be because Mike claims that this time, he really wants to get married.



