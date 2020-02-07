Remember the Oscar Steamy moment of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

Tell me something, girl … remember how we heat the Oscar 2019?

Bradley Cooper Y Lady Gaga He certainly did, with a sizzling performance of his A star has been born "superficial,quot; duo. The ballad beat the singer his first Oscar, for Original Song. But just as remarkable, she and Cooper, who play lovers in their famous film reboot, showed so much chemistry during their stage performance that many viewers, including celebrities, wondered if they were romantically involved in real life.

%MINIFYHTML4ba97ce382bd9f9656d3014d662fc93211% %MINIFYHTML4ba97ce382bd9f9656d3014d662fc93212%

"Is there any chance that these 2 are not f – king?" David Spade He wrote on Instagram after watching his set.

Gaga had just finished his commitment to Christian Carinowhile Cooper was in a relationship at that time with the model Irina Shayk, with whom a daughter shares. She had sat next to him at the Oscars and looked proud while watching her "superficial,quot; performance. She and the actor separated several months after the ceremony. They continue to be parents and recently met at a party after the BAFTA 2020 in London.