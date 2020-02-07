Refugees and migrants in Serbia try to cross the Hungarian border | Serbia News

%MINIFYHTML7a251c1abdace7576066dd2b2ba68b2411% %MINIFYHTML7a251c1abdace7576066dd2b2ba68b2412%

Around 200 refugees and migrants have congregated on the border of Serbia with Hungary asking that they be allowed to pass while seeking entry into more prosperous countries in Western Europe.

But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered a fence to be erected five years ago, saying they were not welcome.

Thousands of people live in refugee camps in the Balkans, many of whom come from war-torn countries.

Laura Burdon-Manley of Al Jazeera reports.