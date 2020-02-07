Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone start Valentine's Week with a holiday

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a powerful couple that sets a couple of goals every time they go out together. But what makes this couple even more adorable is their social media PDA that their fans can also witness. Both actors may be busy with their respective movies and hectic schedules, but every time they post something on Instagram, they make sure to share love with their cheesy but adorable comments.

This morning, Deepika Padukone visited Instagram to share a photo of her passport and Ranveer Singh's air tickets and captioned it by saying "His & Hers #vacation,quot; with a pink heart emoji. The attractive couple goes on vacation to finish Ranveer's next film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The sources tell us that they have gone to Maldives to their favorite destination. We only hope that they publish some incredible clicks of their vacations, since they have surely started Valentine's Week with a high note. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.