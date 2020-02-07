Produced by Lena Waithe & # 39; The 40-year-old version & # 39; Netflix pickup

Great news for Lena Waithe: her new project, The 40-Year-Old Version, has been picked up by the transmission giant, Netflix.

Waithe is listed as producer of the program, created by Radha Blank.

"It took me years to try to make this movie," Blank said in a statement.

