Produced by Lena Waithe & # 39; The 40-year-old version & # 39; Netflix pickup

Great news for Lena Waithe: her new project, The 40-Year-Old Version, has been picked up by the transmission giant, Netflix.

Waithe is listed as producer of the program, created by Radha Blank.

"It took me years to try to make this movie," Blank said in a statement.

"It is my love letter to New York and its artists in difficulty, as well as to the artistic institutions of New York that raised me: Hip Hop and Theater. I made this film with the spirit of the great New York authors who came before I, but from an angle that is not often seen, I am very proud of the artisans, many from New York, who helped me create this film with such affectionate and capable hands. As a new member of the Netflix family, I am excited about the global audience that this movie reaches. I hope the next generation of intrepid filmmakers will wake up ANYWHERE in the world. I am delighted that this has joined Netflix. "

